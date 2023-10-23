Turkish president sends Sweden's Nato application to parliament

Advertisement

In a statement on X, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said that the protocol would now be "referred to the Grand National Assembly".

The Protocol on Sweden's NATO Accession was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on October 23, 2023 and referred to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. — Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) October 23, 2023

The protocol will now go to the Turkish parliament's foreign policy and defence committees for assessment, and then back to the foreign policy committee for a vote, after which it will be sent to be voted on in parliament. It then returns to Erdogan for the final, formal approval.

Erdogan said at Nato's summit in Vilnius in July that Sweden's Nato membership would be put before his parliament in October, meaning he had only a week to go before his own deadline.

Turkey and Hungary have delayed Sweden's accession to the alliance for more than a year, with Erdogan and Hungary's President Viktor Orban the only leaders from among its 31 member states not to have put the accession before their parliaments.

In a statement on X, Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson celebrated the "happy news".

"Now all that remains is for the parliament to handle the issue. We are looking forward to being a member of Nato."

Glädjande besked att Turkiets president Erdoğan nu har lämnat över ratificeringsdokumenten till det turkiska parlamentet. Nu återstår för parlamentet att behandla frågan. Vi ser fram emot att bli medlem i Nato. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) October 23, 2023