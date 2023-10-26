How can I watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup in Sweden?

Advertisement

When and where are the final and bronze final taking place?

France is in the same time zone as Sweden, so matches will start at the same time in Sweden as they do in France.

The bronze final, between Argentina and England, will start at 9pm on October 27th, while the final, where New Zealand will play South Africa, will start at 9pm on the 28th.

Can I watch it on Swedish TV?

Unfortunately, the tournament isn't being broadcast on terrestrial public TV in Sweden, as rugby isn't a popular sport in the country.

Don't worry though, if you're living or travelling in Sweden during this time and want to catch the games, there's a way you can watch from your TV at home.

Both the final and the bronze final can be watched on subscription streaming service Viaplay's sports package.

To watch these programmes, you'll need the "Viaplay Total" package. This comes at the cost of 549 kronor per month.

Once you have signed up for this package you will be able to watch all the Rugby World Cup games, as well as the Six Nations and Premiership.

This doesn’t mean you need to pay a subscription forever though: you can cancel your subscription any time (like at the end of the tournament) if you want to, and you will still have access until the end of the current month, which you’ll already have paid for.

It should be noted that a direct subscription with Viaplay isn’t the only way to access these channels. You can also get streaming channels through your broadband or mobile subscription packages, which can give you access to services like Viaplay. For more information, ask your provider or shop around.

What about in restaurants or bars?

If you don't fancy paying 549 kronor just for two games of rugby, you can try checking whether your local sports bar, English pub or Irish bar will be showing the final.

Some bars in the O’Leary’s chain of sports bars found across Sweden will also be showing the final.

If they're not planning on showing the match but don't have any other sports fixtures on that day, you can always try asking them to put it on. They're more likely to do this if they know there's a fair amount of interest, so it might be worth getting a group of friends together and booking a table.