Eating out in Stockholm: A place in which to see and be seen

My friend Emelie and I arrive at Riche Fenix on a late summer's day for after-work drinks after a walk through the city.

I am glad to know that it’s drop-in only, because it is absolutely the place to be on this balmy Friday afternoon, and it would be intimidating otherwise. Patrons are spilling from the neon red arches onto the sidewalk and street, mingling and laughing.

There is no name on the front, but we know it’s the bar from the quite scary, imposing stone phoenix carved above the doorway.

Not knowing where to go in the cavernous space, we push our way through the entrance, are kindly greeted by the bouncer, go past the standing room-only bar, and into the back room where we are welcomed by a handsome waiter with dreamy blue eyes and wavy dark hair.

He asks in Swedish if we want to just drink or eat and drink, and Emelie confirms we would like to do both, and he seats us at a two-top that feels reserved for just us.

Sitting down we look around. All of the decor details are impeccably thought out, from the modern sconce lighting and Matisse-like coasters to the polished light wood benches that evoke a modern diner experience and green marble terrazzo on the stairs down to the bathroom.

Emelie is Swedish, so the whole time we speak in Swedish to the waiter and he is patient as I stumble through my basic command of the language. The plan is to come for only one drink, but the food on the menu looks too delicious to pass up, so we order the fried zucchini blossoms and the tuna melt.

To drink, Emelie opts for a Peroni and I choose a Galipette cider, declining the offer of ice to go with it; I have found the distinctly Swedish trend of having ice with cider a custom of which I am not a huge fan.

The food is whisked out by a different waiter and is presented beautifully. We quickly demolish our spicy nduja and creamy ricotta zucchini blossoms, as well as the buttery tuna melt that is served with a side of quick pickled celery and paper thin red onions.

Still hungry, we order the mushroom ravioli. The rustic, hand-formed dumpling-like pieces that arrive in a frothy mushroom cream are heavy and filling.

The two women at the table next to us opt for lighter fare and have two green salads piled high with edible flower garnishes. They have ordered wine to drink, which is what I will do the next time I’m there, knowing the specially crafted wine list is worth a try.

We finish the food plates, which are quite small portion sizes, next our drinks and then we head outside to the still bustling Götgatan before we say our goodbyes.

I recommend dining at the older sibling, Riche, for a classic, elevated Östermalm experience, but I would more enthusiastically advise first trying out Riche Fenix for an atypical, hip and low-key fancy upplevelse (experience).

I really like that it is drop-in only as there are just a few nice places that feel as spontaneous in Stockholm. There are also good spots for larger groups of about six people to sit down.

You could arrive with more people and stand at the bar inside or at tables outside, but now only if you bring a warm jacket!

They also have a calendar of upcoming musicians and art displays that will be hosted at Riche Fenix, so it may be worth a look to see what’s happening before you decide to go.

Riche Fenix

Rating: Four stars

Location: Götgatan 40, 118 26 Stockholm

Price: Savoury: 65 to 200 kronor; Sweet: 45 to 110 kronor

Details: Closed Sunday and Monday. Tuesday through Saturday 4pm-1am

This review is the writer's own opinion and the rating is based on food, service and ambience, with price and quality considered. Five stars: Outstanding on every level; a must go. Four stars: Excellent and recommend visiting. Three stars: Very good. Two stars: Good, but wouldn’t return. One star: Not great, do not recommend.

Lauren Abston moved to Stockholm two years ago from San Francisco. She loves exploring all the city has to offer, trying out new restaurants and bars with friends, picking up new Swedish words and learning how to dress for four distinct seasons.