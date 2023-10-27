Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Tesla threatens to bring in strikebreakers as workers go on strike

Members of Sweden's metalworkers' union, IF Metall, working at Tesla service centres have gone on strike from Friday morning following a breakdown in negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement.

Around 90 percent of employees in Sweden are covered by a collective bargaining agreement, and the metal workers' union, IF Metall, has long tried to negotiate one with Tesla without success.

The company is refusing to sign one, IF Metall says, arguing that it doesn't sign collective bargaining agreements anywhere in the world.

Tesla's Nordic lead Kim Jensen has said in an internal meeting that the company is considering employing strikebreakers, Dagens Arbete reports.

"If they bring in strikebreakers then that's completely unique," IF Metall's bargaining agreement secretary, Veli-Pekka Säikkälä, told the newspaper. "That would be crossing all boundaries. That kind of thing happened in Sweden in the 1920s and 30s."

"If they start employing strikebreakers and actively try to break the strike, then they have mobilised the entire union movement against them. Not just the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, but all of them. Then the issue at hand becomes less important."

It's not clear how many employees at Tesla are members of IF Metall. The union says "it's a lot".

Tesla Sweden's head of communications, Maria Lantz, did not wish to comment when approached by TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: strejkbrytare - strike breaker

Weather agency issues yellow weather warning for western Sweden

Sweden's weather agency SMHI has issued a yellow warning for snowfall which could cause disruption to traffic in Dalsland and central Bohuslän. The agency warns that icy conditions, sleet and bad visibility are all possible.

The bad weather is expected to begin this evening until Saturday evening. According to SMHI, it's difficult to predict how much snow will fall and whether it will melt away quickly or remain.

"It's very uncertain, but there could be difficult road conditions along with rain showers and snow forming over the Vänern lake. It's good to keep yourself updated if you're planning on heading out on the roads," SMHI meteorologist Sofia Söderberg said.

Söderberg warned that drivers elsewhere in Sweden should also take care on the roads.

"If the temperature is close to freezing and the roads are wet it's a good idea to be careful. It's important to be aware that the temperature in the weather forecast does not necessarily represent the temperature of the road," she said.

Swedish vocabulary: snö - snow

Clean-up after Sweden ferry oil spill could last a year

Swedish authorities said on Thursday that it could take as long as a year to clean up an oil spill in the Baltic Sea caused by a passenger ferry running aground.

The Marco Polo TT-Line passenger ferry ran aground south of the southern city of Karlshamn early Sunday, with the vessel's 75 passengers safely evacuated.

Sweden's coast guard on Thursday said the ship was still stuck and leaking oil, and it was unclear exactly how much oil had leaked.

The authority added it would likely take days before a salvage operation for the ship could be started.

"The oil spill... will require large and extensive resources for a long time to come and will soon affect all parts of municipal operations," the Sölvesborg municipality said in a statement.

Speaking at a press conference, Anders Borgman, crisis coordinator for the municipality, said the clean-up could last "up to a year," according to news agency TT.

Swedish vocabulary: olja - oil

Swedish unions threaten to strike at payment company Klarna

Two Swedish trade unions handed a strike warning to tech giant Klarna on Thursday afternoon.

"We've waited long enough," local union chairman Sen Kanner said. "Unionen's members at Klarna want an agreement in place."

The two unions walked out of negotiations with Klarna on Thursday after a couple of years of trying to come to an agreement. They're asking for a collective bargaining agreement with the same working conditions as those offered at similar workplaces.

From November 7th, members of Unionen and Engineers of Sweden will strike at Klarna's head office in Stockholm, where around 2,000 employees work, according to the unions.

Swedish vocabulary: stridsåtgärd - forced labour measures taken by employees or an employer after negotiations break down (like a strike)

Swedish court clears suspected Russian 'agent' of all charges

A businessman accused of passing secret information to Russia has been acquitted by a Swedish court.

Prosecutors had sought a five-year sentence against Sergei Skvortsov, a 60-year-old dual national who has lived in Sweden since the 1990s running import-export companies.

Skvortsov stood accused of conducting "unlawful intelligence activities" for a decade against Sweden and the United States until his arrest in November 2022.

Prosecutors claimed Skvortsov was a "procurement agent" for a vast Russian organisation acquiring technology off-limits to Moscow due to sanctions.

But the court found that while Skvortsov had exported the material, that was not tantamount to espionage.

Swedish vocabulary: spioneri - espionage