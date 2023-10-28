Inside Sweden: Swedish ancestors, work permits and retiring in Sweden

Advertisement

Hej,

Thanks to everyone who sent in pictures of autumn and the beginning of winter in Sweden. As promised we shared the best ones in an article on the site.

On this week's episode of our podcast Sweden in Focus, we answer readers' questions about the new work permit salary threshold, which comes into force on Wednesday. We also talk about the news of the week, as well as the return of some of Sweden's most popular television shows to our screens.

One of them is Allt för Sverige, which is now on its 11th season.

Its premise is simple: a group of Americans are plucked from their homes and dropped on the soil of their ancestors to discover their Swedish roots. Many Swedes emigrated to North America in the late 19th century, so there are plenty of Americans who have Swedish great grandparents.

Some of it admittedly borders on very repetitive Swedish stereotypes (Swedes don't talk to strangers but they do eat salty liquorice), but it's otherwise a heartwarming show about getting to know the home of your ancestors.

It made me wonder if any of those of you reading this newsletter from abroad have similar links to Sweden? I'd love to hear your family history stories.

Advertisement

In other news

Here are some of the other stories we've worked on this week.

After experiencing first-hand how key parts of the care and service sectors are almost fully staffed by immigrants, The Local's Paul O'Mahony wonders what will happen when the new salary floor for work permit holders requires them to leave Sweden.

Sweden's tourist board this week issued a plea to Swiss officials to co-sign a proposition designed to put an end to people mixing up the similarly-named Nordic country and Alpine republic for good. Do you think it will work?

Gang violence in Sweden continues to blight the country with the number of bomb attacks so far this year having already broken the yearly record, according to new figures from the police.

Advertisement

Although Sweden may be a less popular retirement destination than other European countries like Spain or Portugal, there are many pensioners who plan on retiring in the Nordic country. What are the rules for foreigners?

This weekend marks, once again, the changing of the clocks across Europe – but the EU had actually come up with a plan to end this practice back in 2019. So what happened?

Finally, here's our usual monthly guide to everything that changes in Sweden next month.

Have a good weekend,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

Inside Sweden is our weekly newsletter for members that gives you news, analysis and, sometimes, takes you behind the scenes at The Local. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences.