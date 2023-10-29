Advertisement

LISTEN: Your questions answered on Sweden's new work permit rules

Published: 29 Oct, 2023 CET. Updated: Sun 29 Oct 2023 08:08 CET
In this week's episode of Sweden in Focus we discuss: Halloween in Sweden, Nato, cable damage in the Baltic Sea, popular Swedish TV shows, and we answer readers' questions on Sweden's new salary requirement for work permit holders.

Host Paul O’Mahony in Stockholm is joined from Malmö by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Becky Waterton.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:

Halloween

All Saints

Nato & Baltic security 

Swedish TV series 

Work permits

