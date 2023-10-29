Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Your questions answered on Sweden's new work permit rules
In this week's episode of Sweden in Focus we discuss: Halloween in Sweden, Nato, cable damage in the Baltic Sea, popular Swedish TV shows, and we answer readers' questions on Sweden's new salary requirement for work permit holders.
Host Paul O’Mahony in Stockholm is joined from Malmö by The Local's Emma Löfgren and Becky Waterton.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss this week:
Halloween
All Saints
Nato & Baltic security
- Turkish president sends Sweden's Nato application to parliament
- Swedish government: 'External force' damaged cable between Sweden and Estonia
Swedish TV series
- Are Swedes funny? Explaining the many types of Swedish jokes- includes regular panelist Richard Orange's opinion on På spåret.
- Swedish reality TV show brings Swedish-Americans back 'home'
Work permits
- 'We're losing the life we built in Sweden': Work permit holders dread uncertain future
- Who will fill Sweden's labour gap when immigrants leave?
- Reader question: Can I meet Sweden's new work permit threshold by working multiple jobs?
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
