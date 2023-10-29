Side hustles and street names: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Sweden's work permit rules are changing from the start of November, with applicants needing to earn more than double the current threshold. How can you check if you earn enough?

Planning on starting up a side business or earning money from a hobby? Tax season is a way off, but it's still a good idea to know which rules apply if you're planning on earning some extra cash.

Several countries in Europe are reducing the salaries people from outside the EU need to be eligible for a work visa, although one – Sweden – is raising the threshold. Here's a comparison of current rules in the countries covered by The Local.

Ah, Vikings, the ruthless Scandinavian warriors who pillaged and plundered? Think again, because that reputation is only part of the picture. Here are five facts you maybe didn't know about Vikings.

Immigrants to Sweden have made a huge contribution to architecture, journalism, science and more, explains Victoria Martinez, an American historical researcher, writer and author living in Småland, Sweden, in this article from our archives.

Advertisement

You've seen their names dozens of times, but how much do you know about the people who gave their names to Sweden's streets? From kings to diplomats, here's a look at some of the people and faces behind the road names.