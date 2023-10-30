Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Snowstorm warning for central Sweden

Sweden's national weather agency, SMHI, warns of heavy snow in central parts of the country, starting tonight.

An orange warning has been issued for Örebro, Västmanland, Uppsala, Dalarna, Gävleborg and Värmland, with around 15-25 centimetres of snow expected to fall in Gävleborg on Tuesday morning, and possibly up to 30 centrimetres snow in Värmland overnight from Monday.

The snowstorm could lead to traffic disruptions and power outages, warns SMHI.

Swedish vocabulary: a snowstorm – en snöstorm

Uppsala households left without heating after power blackout

Thousands of households in Uppsala were left without heating on Sunday, after a power cut at a station providing district heating.

The heating plant, run by Vattenfall, was out of action from 3pm until around 8pm when the problem was temporarily fixed.

But then another temporary power outage knocked out the pumps again, and Vattenfall predicted that households would find their heating restored by around 4.30am on Monday.

Regional newspaper Upsala Nya Tidning reports that the problem affected 76,000 households.

Swedish vocabulary: district heating – fjärrvärme

Advertisement

International students increase in Sweden

The number of foreign students at Swedish universities is on the increase after the pandemic.

A total of 41,700 international students were registered for the last academic year, an increase of five percent on the previous year, writes Publikt, a magazine for the ST trade union for state employees. Exchange students increased by 12 percent to more than 13,000.

More women than men travelled to Sweden to study last year, according to the report.

Swedish vocabulary: an exchange student – en utbytesstudent

Sweden honours blaze victims on 25th anniversary of deadly inferno

Gothenburg on Sunday paid tribute to the victims of one of the deadliest disasters of modern Swedish history.

Sixty-three young people lost their lives and many more were injured in a fire at a Halloween party in Gothenburg in 1998.

Between 340 and 400 people, many of them teenagers, had gathered in a building in the harbour district of Gothenburg. A Macedonian cultural organisation had rented out its premises for the night, with the external organisers telling authorities the occasion was a birthday party for 50 people. The building was intended to host a maximum of 150 people, so it was severely overcrowded.

It later emerged that four young men were behind the fire, and they were found guilty of the act by a court almost two years later.

The alleged fire-starter was sentenced to eight years in prison, while two other members of the group received six-year sentences (later increased to seven) and the fourth to juvenile detention as he was aged under 18 at the time.

Swedish vocabulary: a disaster – en katastrof