Swedish union extends strike warning at Tesla as negotiations resume

"We will meet in person tomorrow [Wednesday] to negotiate," IF Metall's representative Veli-Pekka Säikkälä told Swedish newswire TT.

At the same time, Säikkälä announced the union's plans to extend the strike warning to cover four workshops which work on Tesla cars.

Under the new warning, union members at the affected workshops in Sollefteå, Enköping, Krylbo and Ekerö will be told to cease working on Tesla cars from November 10th.

"We've discovered more workshops servicing Tesla cars," Säikkälä said.

This is in addition to a strike on 17 workshops due to come into force on November 3rd, as well as the strike against seven Tesla-run service centres which began on Friday.

Around 90 percent of employees in Sweden are covered by a collective bargaining agreement, and IF Metall has long tried to negotiate one with Tesla without success.

The union wants Tesla to sign an agreement offering the same working conditions to Tesla's mechanics as those offered to mechanics at other companies.

The company is refusing to sign one, IF Metall has stated, saying that the company claims that it doesn't sign collective bargaining agreements anywhere in the world.