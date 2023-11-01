Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Business leaders slam new work permit salary

A new salary threshold for work permit holders comes into force today, November 1st.

The new threshold means that applicants need to earn at least 80 percent of Sweden’s median salary to be eligible for a new or renewed work permit. That means that 27,360 kronor is currently the new minimum, although it will change on a yearly basis as the official median salary is updated.

The deputy CEO of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, Karin Johansson, slams the plan in a new opinion piece for the Dagens Nyheter daily.

“Sweden’s labour market model has served the country well: salaries and conditions are negotiated by the groups on the labour market and not by the state,” she writes, arguing that the new threshold (more than doubled from the previous 13,000 kronor) threatens this model.

She argues that the new requirement, contrary to what the government claims, will lead to higher unemployment as many businesses will be left without key staff and won’t be able to expand.

Swedish vocabulary: a requirement – ett krav

Swedish ex-PM: 'Shame on you Tesla'

“Shame on you Tesla, shame on you,” wrote Sweden’s former prime minister, Stefan Löfven, in a Facebook post after the car manufacturer refused to sign a collective bargaining agreement.

The former Social Democrat leader also vowed to not travel in a Tesla whenever he takes a taxi.

Negotiations between Tesla and Swedish metalworkers’ union IF Metall, whose members have been striking since Friday, are set to resume today, union representatives told Swedish media.

Löfven is also a former head of IF Metall. But he’s also been criticised for double standards after speaking out against Tesla. One of his new jobs includes being a consultant for the public affairs consultancy Rud Pedersen, which does not have a collective bargaining agreement.

Swedish vocabulary: shame on you – skäms

Warning of oil spills as stricken ferry is brought back to harbour

A ferry that went aground in southern Sweden, leaking oil, is expected to be salvaged on Wednesday.

The plan is to move the ferry to the Stilleryd harbour in Karlshamn, but the Swedish coastguard warns that there may be further oil spills.

"The coastguard thinks the process should begin in daylight tomorrow [Wednesday] since there's a risk of further oil spills and other incidents during the salvaging," writes the authority in a press statement.

Swedish authorities and volunteers have so far recovered around 50 cubic metres of oil and the clean-up work continues.

Swedish vocabulary: oil – olja

Nordic countries agree deal to share deportation flights

Nordic migration and justice ministers on Tuesday announced a deal which will see the five countries share flights to return foreigners who have had asylum claims rejected back to their homelands.

Denmark has spearheaded harder lines on migrants in the Nordics and stepped up initiatives to discourage immigration and put roadblocks for the acquisition of Danish nationality. Tuesday's deal followed a two-day meeting with ministers from Sweden, Finland, Norway, Iceland and Denmark in Copenhagen.

Denmark's immigration ministry said in a statement that the five countries had agreed to co-operate on joint flights from "a Nordic country to a third country, so that people without legal residence in several of the Nordic countries can depart from one Nordic country to a third country".

This would be done in collaboration with the EU's border surveillance agency, Frontex, the statement said.

Swedish vocabulary: a flight – ett flyg