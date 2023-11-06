Politics in Sweden: Which leader will get dumped before the election?

Advertisement

There has rarely been a time when so many of Sweden's smaller parties have been in such crisis.

Johan Pehrson, the jovial leader of the Liberal Party, was initially a success story, taking just five months to get his party back over the 4 percent threshold to enter parliament in time for last year's election. But according to a poll from Ipsos issued last week, it's now back down on 2 percent.

Ebba Busch, the gifted communicator and savvy social media star who leads the Christian Democrats, took her party to 12 percent in the polls back in 2019. It's now on just 3 percent.

Muharrem Demirok, leader of the Centre Party, hasn't even had any glory to fall from. Since he took over as leader in February, the party has hovered miserably just above the 4 percent threshold.

Finally, the Green Party under Märta Stenevi has failed to capitalise on all the criticism the government has been receiving for its climate policies, winning just 5 percent in the Ipsos poll.

So which of these leaders is most likely to jump ship, or else get hoisted overboard, before the next election comes in September 2026?

Muharrem Demirok has the lowest popularity rating of the four struggling leaders. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Muharrem Demirok

In this Saturday's Sweden in Focus podcast, The Local's Managing Editor, James Savage, pointed to Demirok as most likely to get the axe.

He has the lowest popularity rating of these four struggling leaders and also has most obvious rival in the shape of Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist, the economically liberal Stockholmer who narrowly lost out to him in the party's leadership contest.

The best argument for his survival is that he has only been nine months in the job, and Swedish parties don't tend to swap out leaders that often. He also won a few plaudits in the media for his performance in the most recent leader's debate on SVT.

Energy Minister Ebba Busch announces plans to cut tax on petrol and diesel at a press conference. Photo: Claudio Bresciani / TT

Ebba Busch

Busch has been left badly tarnished by the populistic promises of the election campaign. She, more than anyone else in government, has paid the price for the perceived failure to cut prices at the pump or deliver timely compensation for high electricity prices.

The opposition Social Democrats have relentlessly driven home the message that she is not to be trusted.

It's perhaps a sign of her vulnerability that when Jakob Forssmed, the Christian Democrat Health and Social Affairs Minister, stood in for her in a TV leaders' debate back in May , the comment pages immediately crackled with talk of whether he might take over.

The best argument for her survival is that she is relatively young as party leaders go - she is still in her 30s - and is a skilled performer with a proven track record of bringing her party poll success. She may also be able to deliver enough reforms over the next three years in government that she can cite as achievements by the time of the next election.

The Green Party's nomination committee on October 19th put forward former Stockholm traffic commissioner Daniel Helldén as its suggestion for its next leader, despite reports of differences with the party's female leader Märta Stenevi. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Märta Stenevi

On top of her party's disappointing poll numbers, Stenevi is also facing an internal battle.

A party inquiry has been launched into her leadership style after employees at the party's parliamentary headquarters complained about her behaviour. The party's nomination committee has also put forward Daniel Helldén, with whom she reportedly has an intense personal conflict, as its proposal to replace Per Bolund, her current co-spokesperson.

The crunch point will come at the party's national congress, which starts on November 17th. It's not impossible that she will be pushed out or forced to resign in the next few weeks.

If she makes it past the congress, however, she has a good chance of surviving.

Employment and Integration Minister Johan Pehrson. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Johan Pehrson

Pehrson's party is suffering because it has had to sacrifice many of its liberal values to get a place in the government. But Perhson's own perceived lack of seriousness does not help. The Dad-joke, 'bloke-at-the-barbie', shtick that won him popularity before in the months after he took over has worn increasingly thin as it has become clear just how radical the Sweden Democrat policies the government is having to enact are going to be.

The best argument for his survival is that the leadership of the Liberal Party is such a poisoned chalice that there is no one out there willing to replace him.