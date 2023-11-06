What Klarna’s union deal means for foreigners in Sweden

Advertisement

What happened?

Unionen and Engineers of Sweden walked out of talks with Klarna last month after six months of negotiations, threatening industrial action unless the company signed a collective bargaining agreement. Another three unions pledged to launch sympathy strikes, which are legal in Sweden.

But with the help of a mediator, Klarna and the unions managed to reach an agreement on Friday.

Wait, what’s a collective bargaining agreement?

Collective bargaining agreements (or kollektivavtal in Swedish) have long been a staple of the so-called “Swedish model”, which prefers employers and unions to negotiate working conditions collectively between themselves rather than having detailed legislation to regulate the labour market.

But although nine out of ten employees in Sweden are covered by a collective bargaining agreement, they are less common in newer industries such as the startup and tech scenes.

Those in favour of collective agreements argue that they are an essential part of the Swedish model, ensuring good and equal contracts for everyone. Those against argue that up-and-coming businesses in the modern labour market need more flexibility than these deals offer.

The latest Swedish tech boom means that some of the country’s biggest companies are today companies that are not covered by collective bargaining agreements.

What kind of knock-on effects could this have?

Well, Klarna isn’t the only company in Sweden where collective bargaining agreement negotiations are ongoing. Members of the metalworkers’ union IF Metall at Tesla, the American car manufacturer run by famously anti-union Elon Musk, have been on strike in Sweden since October 27th, and streaming company Spotify recently pulled out of negotiations for a collective agreement in August.

“I think this [collective bargaining agreement at Klarna] could make Tesla think ‘how can we handle this in another way in Sweden’,” labour market expert and professor of economic history at Uppsala University, Maths Isacson, told TT newswire.

Klarna’s decision to sign a collective bargaining agreement has been described as a victory for the Swedish model, although Isacson believes that the real deciding factor will be whether Tesla decides to follow.

“Tesla is too large in this context to just push them to one side,” Isacson said. “Their response will play a deciding role.”

“They want to make the rules themselves, just like Klarna.”

Although Klarna’s collective agreement will put added pressure on Tesla, Isacson says, it’s far from obvious what will happen next.

“It could embolden IF Metall. But it could also lead to Tesla becoming even tougher. It could go either way.”

What does this mean for foreigners in Sweden?

The startup and tech industries, which are less likely to have collective bargaining agreements, are both industries which employ a lot of foreigners.

For now, Klarna’s decision to sign an agreement will only affect Klarna employees, but if Tesla and Spotify follow their lead then it could mean that employees in these industries will have the same working conditions as their colleagues in other similar companies which already have collective bargaining agreements.

This means that foreigners coming to Sweden to work at these companies will no longer be at risk of being disadvantaged by not knowing as much about the Swedish labour market as people who have already been working in the country for years, and the playing field will be levelled so that it won’t be possible for some companies to earn more by offering worse working conditions to employees.

It’s important to note here that a collective bargaining agreement does not bar an employer from offering better conditions, rather it represents a minimum level which employers have committed to offer.

On the other hand, it could mean that businesses have less flexibility than they did previously, and by committing in advance to certain conditions - raising salaries by a certain percentage each year, or contributing a certain amount to pension funds - they will be less able to react to situations beyond their control by saving money through cutting pay or pension contributions, for example.