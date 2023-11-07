Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Swedish café sued over alleged discrimination

Sweden’s Discrimination Ombudsman (DO) is taking a café to court for only hiring women.

A man who applied for a job at the café was told that their staff was made up only of women, and that the employer and employees had agreed that it would remain the case, writes legal affairs magazine Dagens Juridik, which does not identify the café in question.

DO argues that the man was discriminated against because of his gender.

Swedish vocabulary: to hire – att anställa

Swedish Armed Forces weigh in on fighter jets for Ukraine

Sweden’s Armed Forces have presented a top-secret report to the government about whether or not Sweden will be able to send its Jas Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, writes the TT news agency.

Sweden today owns around 90 Gripen jets and the government long argued that none of them could be spared.

But after the Social Democrats in August demanded a deeper analysis, the government in October ordered the Armed Forces to look into whether lending some of them to Ukraine would be doable and how it could be done if so.

The Armed Forces don’t have the final say on whether Sweden will send Gripen to Ukraine. The government will also have to assess the economic and security aspects, and has previously said that it will only be able to spare its jets if Sweden becomes a member of Nato.

Furthermore, some components of the jets are made in the US, which means their permission would also be needed.

The Armed Forces’ report is confidential.

Swedish vocabulary: confidential – hemligstämplad

Swedish taxi company to stop buying Tesla in support of striking workers

Taxi Stockholm, one of the Swedish capital’s largest taxi companies, is pausing new purchases of Tesla vehicles due to the ongoing conflict between the Swedish metalworkers’ union and Tesla.

The taxi company urged Tesla to agree to sign a collective bargaining agreement.

“We at Taxi Stockholm place great importance on collective agreements and fair employment conditions. We’ve chosen to pause purchases of Tesla cars to show our stance when it comes to collective agreements,” Pernilla Samuelsson, acting head of Taxi Stockholm, said in a statement.

IF Metall ordered its members to walk out on strike at Tesla on October 27th, over the car manufacturer’s refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement for its employees. Negotiations between the union and the company resumed last week, but the strike is still ongoing.

Swedish vocabulary: a collective bargaining agreement – ett kollektivavtal

OPINION: Åkesson's speech may be in Arabic, but it's for Swedish speakers

Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, recently used AI to give a speech in Arabic.

It's a smart use of new technology, writes Mahmoud Agha, managing editor of Alkompis, in a new opinion piece. But the far-right leader wasn't seriously trying to reach Arabic-speaking voters with his speech, he writes. Rather, the target audience was Swedish speakers.

The Local has published an English translation of Agha's opinion piece.

Swedish vocabulary: a speech – ett tal