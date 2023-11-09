Denmark announces plan to charge passengers up to 600 kronor in air travel taxes

Advertisement

The new tax, which from 2025 will increase the price of the average flight from Danish airports by around 100 Swedish kronor, would eventually raise the price of a flight to Bangkok by around 600 Swedish kronor, while a flight to New York would increase by 375 Swedish kronor, according to examples provided by the Danish tax ministry.

It plans to charge an average of 110 Swedish kronor per flight for the first three years, with the tax reaching around 150 Swedish kronor on average per flight in 2030.

The exact amount of tax will depend on the destination of the flight, with flights within Europe incurring a tax of 94 Swedish kronor per flight in 2030.

All passengers departing from airports in Denmark will be required to pay the tax, with the exception of passengers transferring at Danish airports.

The travel tax is expected to give the Danish state a revenue of 1.2 billion Danish kroner (1.8 billion Swedish kronor) in 2030.

This money will partly be spent on green transition within the Danish aviation industry, but will also finance additional welfare for elderly people in the country, according to the proposal.

You can read more about the proposed tax, the reasons behind it, and who it will affect in this article from our sister site, The Local Denmark. Note that the prices in that article are listed in Danish kroner.