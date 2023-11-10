Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swedes expected to be able to leave Gaza shortly

Almost 700 foreign citizens and their loved ones were allowed to leave Gaza on Thursday, but so far no Swedes have been able to cross the border, the Swedish foreign ministry told newswire TT.

The crossing at Rafah, on the border between Gaza and Egypt, has only been open on a few occasions. The foreign ministry earlier this week said that it expects Swedes to be allowed to leave "shortly".

More than 500 Swedish citizens or residency permit holders have contacted the Swedish foreign ministry to request help to leave Gaza since a bloody war broke out between Hamas and Israel more than a month ago following Hamas’ deadly terror attacks on October 7th.

Swedish vocabulary: shortly – inom kort

Half of Green Party politicians face threats and other kinds of hate

Almost one in two, 48.1 percent, of politicians from the centre-left Green Party told a new survey that they were subjected to some kind of threats, harassment, violence, vandalism or thefts during the 2022 election year, up from 2018 when 38 percent gave the same answer.

The far-right Sweden Democrats were the second worst affected (33.2 percent), closely followed by the Liberals and Centre Party, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention's survey into how safe politicians in Sweden feel.

The right-wing Christian Democrats were by comparison the least affected, with 23.8 percent telling the survey they had been subjected to threats and harassment.

In total, 29.5 of elected officials told the survey they had suffered threats and harassment.

Swedish vocabulary: an elected official – en förtroendevald

Advertisement

Swedish PM visits Jewish school in Stockholm

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the conservative Moderate Party on Thursday visited the Jewish school in Stockholm to mark the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the violent Nazi attacks on Jewish people and businesses on the night of November 9th, 1938.

"It's extra important to remember it this year when it is so obvious that anti-Semitism is resurfacing in Sweden," TT quoted him as saying.

Kristersson said that he wanted to visit the school to show his support for Jewish life in Sweden.

"We very often talk about Jewish people in connection with the Holocaust and threats and hate, but I also want to make a stand for the possibility to lead a Jewish life in Sweden. It's important," he said.

Swedish vocabulary: a Jewish life – ett judiskt liv

Advertisement

Why southern Swedes face more expensive international flights from 2025

Copenhagen airport is the largest international airport for many residents of southern Sweden, who will be affected by the Danish government's new sliding-scale tax on air travel.

The new tax, which from 2025 will increase the price of the average flight from Danish airports by around 100 Swedish kronor, would eventually raise the price of a flight to Bangkok by around 600 Swedish kronor, while a flight to New York would increase by 375 Swedish kronor, according to examples provided by the Danish tax ministry.

It plans to charge an average of 110 Swedish kronor per flight for the first three years, with the tax reaching around 150 Swedish kronor on average per flight in 2030. The exact amount of tax will depend on the destination of the flight.

Swedish vocabulary: a tax – en skatt