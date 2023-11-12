Tipping, tax and mortgages: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

It's no secret that November in Sweden is dark, dull and grey for the most part. A few years ago, we asked our readers for their tips on how to learn to love the eleventh month of the year, and as Novembers haven't changed much since then, we're sharing their tips with you again this week.

Citizenship is a popular topic for our readers, perhaps due to the fact that getting citizenship in Sweden is relatively easy compared to other countries. In this article, we look at how Sweden's rules compare to the other Scandinavian countries.

Tipping is ubiquitous in some countries, often leaving tourists and immigrants confused as to whether they're expected to tip when eating out in Sweden. Here's a look at Sweden's tipping etiquette.

Variable rate mortgages are the norm in Sweden, which is one of the reasons why homeowners have been so hard hit by rising interest rates. But why are they so popular?

Staying on the topic of money, Sweden is known for having high taxes, with the highest earners forking over more than 55 percent of their salary in tax. Here's a breakdown of how the system works.

Finally, The Local's Editor, Emma Löfgren, recently spoke to a number of our readers living outside of Sweden about their Swedish ancestors - you can read more about that in this week's Inside Sweden. But is it possible for people descended from Swedes to apply for citizenship through ancestry?