Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Advertisement

More Swedes to be allowed to leave Gaza

A total of 100 people with Swedish citizenship and one with a residence permit may be permitted to leave Gaza on Tuesday, according to a list of name published by local authorities in Gaza.

More than 500 people have asked the Swedish foreign ministry to help evacuate Gaza, after a terror attack by Hamas on Israel sparked a brutal war with a series of retaliation attacks on Gaza.

Eighty Swedes were on Monday set to be the first group of Swedes to be able to leave Gaza via the border crossing at Rafah, but not that many were able to evacuate. It was confirmed that some Swedes did leave and crossed into Egypt on Monday, but an exact number was not available.

Swedish vocabulary: to leave – att lämna

Swedish unemployment on the rise

Unemployment rose in Sweden for the fifth month in a row, in line with forecasts that predicted that the knock-on effect of the financial slump would sooner or later hit the job market.

A total of 334,00 people, or 6.4 percent of the able workforce aged 16-65, were registered as unemployed with the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen) at the end of October. That’s an increase of 2,000 people compared to the month before.

Swedish vocabulary: unemployment – arbetslöshet

Advertisement

'Groups control parts of arenas': Police hit out at football hooliganism

Police have criticised the organisers of the final match of the Swedish top-tier football league, which saw Malmö FF on Sunday beat Elfsborg to the title in a home game at Eleda stadion.

But the match was initially delayed after Elfsborg supporter tried to light the safety net in front of their section on fire. Then there were further delays after MFF supporters lit pyrotechnics that covered the arena in smoke. After the match both supporter groups fired off flares and fireworks towards the other side.

"It's obvious that there are groups that control parts of the arenas and do what they want. It's a big problem that needs to be better addressed by football organisers. We're seeing a trend this season that isn't positive," police head of command Mats Karlsson told the TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: fireworks – fyrverkerier

Greta Thunberg slammed over pro-Palestinian statements at climate rally

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was criticised for her pro-Palestinian stance on Monday in Germany, where the local chapter of climate movement Fridays for Future had distanced itself from her views on the Israel-Hamas war.

Thunberg, wearing the Palestinian black and white scarf, had urged "ceasefire now" at a climate protest on Sunday in Amsterdam, before being interrupted by a man who sought to snatch the microphone from her, saying he had come for a climate protest, not for her other views.

Her statements in Amsterdam marked "the end of Greta Thunberg as a climate activist", said Volker Becker, the president of the German-Israel Society DIG, adding that "from now: Israel hater is the main job" for the Swedish activist.

The Israeli embassy in Germany also wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was "sad that Greta Thunberg is again misusing the climate stage for her own purposes".

Swedish vocabulary: a view – en åsikt