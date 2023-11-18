Inside Sweden: Everything you need to know to plan your Christmas holiday

Advertisement

Hej,

Will you be spending Christmas in Sweden? Regardless of whether you celebrate or not, it's is inescapable, as the biggest holiday in Sweden.

I for one can't wait until the festive period begins to brighten up these dark and dreary winter days. If there's one thing that always puts me in a better mood this time of the year, it's not Santa, lussekatter or julmust – it's seeing the Advent lights in my neighbours' windows. Like a quiet "hej" in the night.

If you're an introvert who's drawn to predictability and making Christmas last as long as possible, you may want to spend it in Sweden too. Here are The Local's six criteria to tell if Sweden is the best place for you to celebrate Christmas in.

It's of course also the time of julbord, the lavish meal which Swedes eat with their family on Christmas Eve but also in the run-up to Christmas with their friends, colleagues, and maybe once more with their family for practice.

Here's a list with some of the best julbord offered at restaurants in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. Feel free to add your own favourites in the comments.

The deadlines for posting mail in Sweden for Christmas are coming up, especially if you're sending parcels abroad. Write down these dates.

I've shared this one before, but Christmas markets are the best place to find traditional Swedish gifts for family back home, so don't miss these events.

We got a question from a reader about whether or not your boss is allowed to make you work over Christmas, and the answer is yes-ish, but it depends and you may have some room for negotiating extra pay or days off in return.

The public holidays fall on awkward dates this year, but next year you can get 12 days off at Christmas by only using up three days of your total holiday allowance. Check out our top Swedish holiday planning tips here.

In other news

Is it harder to break into the Swedish housing market today than it was ten years ago? The answer is a resounding YES, according to a new report.

The European Commission has proposed a shared EU talent pool as part of a package of new measures to make it easier for skilled workers to come to the EU to work.

Swedish banking giant Swedbank raised concern this week over the challenge a new work permit salary threshold for non-EU citizens poses to the Swedish model.

The Swedish state should issue a public apology to the country's Tornedalian minority, urges a truth commission set up to investigate historic wrongdoings.

Things could start looking brighter for Sweden on the economic front in the latter half of next year, new economic forecasts predict.

Next week, the Swedish central bank is set to make its next decision on whether to leave the interest rate unchanged or hike it once more. Here's what we know so far.

Thanks for reading,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

