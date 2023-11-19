Essential Sweden: Money, herring and Christmas post deadlines

Advertisement

Moving country can be a bureaucratic nightmare, with a long checklist of things that need to sorted out before the moving van arrives. What should you be aware of before moving to Sweden in particular?

Christmas is still over a month away, but for those of us living abroad the first date by which post should be sent in time for the 24th is coming up next week. Here's the lowdown on all the dates you should be aware of.

By the time you've experienced a few holidays in Sweden you'll no doubt have noticed that Swedes love herring - they eat it at Midsummer, they eat it at Easter and yes, even at Christmas. Why do Swedes love to celebrate holidays with pickled fish, anyway?

We're not that far off from the end of 2023, so in the article below we've taken a look ahead at what financial experts are predicting for 2024.

Staying on the finance front, here's a guide on how you can set up your first bank account once you've arrived in Sweden - as many of you know, it's not as easy as you might think.

Finally, an important guide for anyone looking to find cheaper accommodation in Sweden. Here's how you can get a cheap first-hand let by joining Sweden's housing queue.