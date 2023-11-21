Stockholm backs Sweden's bid to host Winter Olympics
The city of Stockholm could end up hosting some of the main events if Sweden's bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics is successful.
"The city council is favourable to the initiative to organise the Olympic Games and Paralympics in 2030," the city said in a statement.
The Swedish government announced earlier this month that it backed the Swedish Olympic Committee's bid and said it was ready to begin the process of looking into state guarantees.
Under the bid proposal, events would be held in Stockholm as well as several other smaller Swedish towns including Falun, Åre and Östersund.
"By giving our municipal guarantee, our message is that this event can be carried out in a manner that is sustainable for the climate, economy and social aspects," mayor Karin Wanngård said in the statement.
Sweden's Olympic Committee (SOK) hailed the support.
"The sporting community stands united behind the bid. As we plan to use existing arenas and organiser experience, the conditions are better than ever before," the interim head of the Swedish Sports Confederation, Anna Iwarsson, said in a SOK statement.
Stockholm hosted the Summer Games in 1912, but has never hosted a Winter Olympics despite numerous attempts over the years.
France and Switzerland have both announced bids for the 2030 Games. The International Olympic Committee is expected to make its decision in 2024.
Comments
See Also
"The city council is favourable to the initiative to organise the Olympic Games and Paralympics in 2030," the city said in a statement.
The Swedish government announced earlier this month that it backed the Swedish Olympic Committee's bid and said it was ready to begin the process of looking into state guarantees.
Under the bid proposal, events would be held in Stockholm as well as several other smaller Swedish towns including Falun, Åre and Östersund.
"By giving our municipal guarantee, our message is that this event can be carried out in a manner that is sustainable for the climate, economy and social aspects," mayor Karin Wanngård said in the statement.
Sweden's Olympic Committee (SOK) hailed the support.
"The sporting community stands united behind the bid. As we plan to use existing arenas and organiser experience, the conditions are better than ever before," the interim head of the Swedish Sports Confederation, Anna Iwarsson, said in a SOK statement.
Stockholm hosted the Summer Games in 1912, but has never hosted a Winter Olympics despite numerous attempts over the years.
France and Switzerland have both announced bids for the 2030 Games. The International Olympic Committee is expected to make its decision in 2024.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.