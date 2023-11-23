Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Sweden's new police chief gets record-high salary

Sweden’s new national police chief, Petra Lundh, will get paid 188,000 kronor a month, making her the best paid head of a Swedish government agency, reports ST trade union magazine Publikt.

It’s 8,100 kronor more than the previous police chief, Anders Thornberg, and 3,000 kronor less than Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. For Lundh herself, it’s a 52,000 kronor pay rise compared to her salary in her previous job as president of the Svea Court of Appeals.

Sweden’s second-best paid public authority boss is Nils Öberg, director-general of the Social Insurance Agency (176,500 kronor), followed by Micael Bydén, supreme commander of the Armed Forces (173,500 kronor), according to another article by Publikt earlier this year.

Swedish vocabulary: a salary – en lön

Turkey won't ratify Sweden by next week's Nato meeting: sources

Turkey will not approve Sweden’s membership of Nato before the military alliance’s meeting of foreign ministers next week, reports Reuters, citing unnamed sources. According to the sources, Turkey informed Nato of the latest delay on Wednesday.

Turkey’s foreign affairs committee met last week to discuss ratifying Sweden, but the decision was postponed. According to Swedish news agency TT, also citing unnamed sources, Turkey’s campaign to buy F16 fighter jets from the United States was the reason behind postponing ratification.

The foreign affairs committee is expected to meet again next week, according to Reuters.

If the committee votes yes to approving Sweden’s membership of Nato, it will be put to a vote in the Turkish parliament as well and after that it will have to be signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Swedish vocabulary: to approve – att godkänna

King and queen criticise nephew over sex buying allegations

Swedish prosecutors recently failed to charge Patrick Sommerlath, nephew of Queen Silvia, with buying sex after he left the country until the allegations had reached their statute of limitations.

Sommerlath was suspected of having bought sex at a massage parlour in the posh Östermalm area of Stockholm in November 2021 – accusations he denied in an interview with Svensk Damtidning.

“The king has asked me to convey that he and the queen strongly distance themselves from the fact that the person chose not to be reachable to receive the summons,” Margareta Thorgren, head of information at the Swedish Royal Court, told the Expressen tabloid.

Several police officers have criticised the court for not being more helpful in reaching Sommerlath. Police among other things looked for him Drottningholm, where both he and the king and queen live (in separate apartments), but a search warrant was rejected by the district court.

Swedish vocabulary: distance oneself from – ta avstånd från

Viking graves change what we know about Gothenburg

Swedish archaeologists have described two Viking graves as 'unique' after they were discovered in central Gothenburg, shedding new light on the history of Sweden’s second-largest city.

Gothenburg may have been granted its city privileges only in 1621, but that doesn't mean that people haven't lived in the western city for much longer than that, as a new find shows.

Two graves found by Gothenburg City Museum archaeologists at Burgårdsparken near the aptly-named Valhalla pool and Ullevi football arena this summer have now been dated to the period of 750-1000 CE.

“These are completely unique remains. There are no known other finds from the early Iron Age, often called the Viking Age, in central Gothenburg,” archaeologist Ulf Ragnesten said in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: remains – kvarlevor