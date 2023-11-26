Essential Sweden: Rentals, cost of living and fireplace rules

Advertisement

Temperatures have dropped below freezing across most of Sweden in recent days, and it may be tempting to light a cozy wood fire in your wood burner or fireplace. Here are some of the rules you should be aware of.

It’s also that time of year when kids seem to be home from school or preschool every other week with some sort of cold or virus: when can you take time off to look for a sick child?

Twice a year, in summer and at Christmas, Swedish offices and workplaces shut down while staff go on holiday. But what are your rights if your boss asks you to work during the festive season?

Are you considering renting out your apartment while you travel during the holiday, or during Eurovision next year if you live in Malmö? Find out here how much you can legally charge in rent, as well as some other rules you should pay attention to.

2023 has not been a cheap year to live in Sweden by any stretch of the imagination, but what’s the situation looking like for 2024?

Finally, how does first-hand renting differ from second-hand renting, also known as subletting, in Sweden?