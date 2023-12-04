Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Gävle's Christmas goat begins its battle for survival

The Christmas goat in the Swedish city of Gävle, known as the Gävlebocken, was officially inaugurated on Sunday, beginning its annual battle to survive until Christmas.

The goat was burned to the ground in the first year it was erected in 1966, since when it has been the subject of an annual challenge between the authorities and unidentified arsonists.

The goat has only survived until Christmas 19 times in its 57-year existence, and was last burned in 2021.

Problems with this autumn's harvest have meant that the straw of which the goat is built is both shorter and lighter in colour, altering its appearance this year.

Swedish vocabulary: invigts - has been inaugurated

READ ALSO: The weirdest attacks on Sweden's Christmas goat

Over a third of voters for government want Sweden Democrat ministers

A new poll from Indikator for Sveriges Radio has found that 37 percent of voters for the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberal Parties would like the Sweden Democrats to join the government.

According to the poll, 59 percent of voters for the Christian Democrats would like the far-right party to become the fourth party in the coalition, along with 39 percent of Moderate voters, and 34 percent of Liberal Party voters.

Fully 67 percent of Sweden Democrat voters would like their party to be in the government.

"One explanation could be that the Moderate and Christian Democrat voters want to stop the Sweden Democrats from being able to both have their cake and eat it," said Per Oleskog Tryggvason, the pollster's opinion chief.

Swedish vocabulary: att släppa in - to let (someone) in

Advertisement

Over 30 Swedish citizens evacuated from Gaza

Some 30 Swedish citizens managed to leave cross the Rafah border from Gaza into Egypt on Saturday, Sweden's foreign ministry has told the TT newswire, bringing the total number of Swedish citizens who have escaped to 450.

According to the foreign ministry, 650 Swedish citizens have said they want to leave the Palestinian coastal strip, but who gets to leave is decided by the local authorities.

"We expect that more Swedes are going to be given the possibility to leave, but the foreign ministry has not yet received any information on when that might happen," the ministry's press office said in a statement.

Swedish vocabulary: en gränsövergång - a border crossing

Advertisement

Prices of houses and flats continue to fall in Sweden

The average price of houses and flats in Sweden is continuing to fall and is now down 15 percent from its peak last spring, according to November figures from SBAB and Booli.

According to the monthly index, property prices fell 1.4 percent in November, with the price of detached houses down 0.8 percent and of flats down 0.7 percent.

Adjusting for seasonal variations, prices fell by 0.5 percent, the third monthly fall in a row.

Swedish vocabulary: prisnedgång - a decline in prices