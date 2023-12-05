Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Two held after shooting in Stockholm

Two people are being held on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his mid-20s was shot in Hägersten, southern Stockholm.

Police were called out to the shooting just before 1pm on Monday. The man, who was helped by witnesses on site, was taken to hospital. There was no immediate information about how serious his injuries were, but he was said to be conscious when the ambulance came.

Two people were arrested the same day, a boy under the age of 18 and a man in his 20s, after they were spotted in the same car identified by witnesses to the shooting. One man was immediately seized and the other was caught after trying to escape along the railway tracks.

Swedish vocabulary: attempted murder – mordförsök

Danes join Swedes in strike against Tesla

Swedish metalworkers' union IF Metall's strike against US car manufacturer Tesla is now spreading to Denmark, with the country's largest union announcing solidarity action in support of their Swedish neighbours.

Starting in 14 days, 3F Transport will not offload or transport Tesla cars heading for Sweden, reports Danish public broadcaster TV2.

IF Metall has been striking at Tesla for over a month due to the company's refusal to sign a collective bargaining agreement, a staple on the Swedish labour market. Several other unions have launched sympathy strikes, including postal workers, dockworkers and cleaners.

Swedish vocabulary: a neighbour – en granne

Did you hear Sweden's emergency siren yesterday?

Sweden's nationwide emergency siren system "Hesa Fredrik", which is tested on the first Monday of March, June, September and December at three o'clock on the dot, did not go off in several areas of Stockholm and some other parts of Sweden yesterday.

There are about 4,500 signal horns all over Sweden, including around 700 in Stockholm. They are owned by the state but maintained by local authorities. The Civil Contingencies Agency estimates that around 50 percent of all Swedes live within earshot of the horns. It was at the time of writing not yet known how many of the horns went off in Stockholm on Monday, and what caused the problem.

"It is always serious if the signal doesn't sound, even if it is a test. But you should remember that outdoor warnings are one part of a chain of alerts: the public receives information via text messages, telephone, P4 [local radio stations owned by Swedish public radio broadcaster Sveriges radio] and commercial radio," a Civil Contingencies Agency spokesperson told Swedish news agency TT.

In Eksjö, Småland, Hesa Fredrik also stayed quiet on Monday after the person in charge forgot to press the button, reports P4 Jönköping.

Swedish vocabulary: three o'clock – klockan tre

Spotify to cut one in six staff to survive slower growth

Music streaming giant Spotify said on Monday it would reduce the number of its employees by around 17 percent in a bid to cut costs.

Spotify in October posted a rare quarterly operating profit of 32 million euros, compared to a loss of 228 million for the same period a year earlier, on the back of 26 percent growth in active users for the third quarter.

"I realise that for many, a reduction of this size will feel surprisingly large given the recent positive earnings report and our performance," chief executive Daniel Ek wrote in a letter to employees, which was seen by AFP.

Swedish vocabulary: reduce – minska

