Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swedish PM and cabinet walk in 'kippa march'

Sweden's conservative prime minister on Wednesday joined some 200 people in a demonstration in Stockholm billed as a "kippa march" against anti-Semitism, a journalist from the AFP news agency at the scene said.

Donning a kippa like most of the demonstrators and joined by eight other ministers from his cabinet, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he was "very concerned by the fact that a lot of anti-Semitism is being spread around in Sweden as well as many European countries."

The war between Israel and Hamas had aggravated the situation, he told AFP.

The head of the Social Democrats, former prime minister Magdalena Andersson, also took part in the event.

Swedish vocabulary: a prime minister – en statsminister

Norwegian union threatens solidarity action in Swedish Tesla strike

Norway's biggest private sector union has said it will block the transit of Tesla cars into Sweden if the US automaker refuses to sign a Swedish collective wage agreement by December 20th, reports AFP.

Since October 27th, some 130 mechanics at 10 Tesla repair shops in seven Swedish cities have been striking to protest against the carmaker's refusal to sign a collective agreement.

The strike has since grown into a larger conflict between Tesla and almost a dozen unions seeking to protect Sweden's labour model.

Danish union 3F earlier this week said its transport workers would launch a strike in solidarity with Swedish Tesla workers on December 18 unless a solution was found.

According to the Swedish Transport Agency, there are 51,617 Teslas registered in Sweden.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has long rejected calls to allow the company's 127,000 employees worldwide to unionise.

Swedish vocabulary: a union – ett fack / ett fackförbund

Swedish political aide injured in Brussels shooting

A Swede was among four people injured in a shooting in Belgian capital Brussels at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

She has been identified as a woman in her 30s who worked for the Moderate Party.

"One of our co-workers has been injured in a shooting in Brussels. Terrible. The person in question is receiving care as we speak, the situation is not considered critical," Swedish EU parliamentarian Tobas Tobé writes on the X communications app, formerly Twitter.

Belgian police suspect the shooting is linked to a gang conflict and not terrorism.

Two Swedish football supporters were killed and one was injured in a terror attack in Brussels in October.

Swedish vocabulary: a shooting – en skottlossning

Almost six out of ten Swedes want fewer refugees

A majority of Swedes, 57 percent, believe the country should welcome fewer refugees than today, according to an opinion poll by DN/Ipsos.

It is an increase of six percentage points compared to May 2022 and means support for stricter migration policies is back to the levels seen before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Around 1,300 people were interviewed for the survey between November 13th and 26th.

Only 14 percent of respondents said Sweden should receive more refugees, and 23 percent said the number should remain at the same level as today.

Sweden has so far granted protection to 15,837 people this year, reports DN, down from 56,622 last year, when thousands of Ukrainians were granted protection under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive.

Swedish vocabulary: Temporary Protection Directive – massflyktsdirektivet

Russia 'planned to stage Quran burnings in Sweden'

Russian intelligence last year suggested staging Quran burnings, as well as mounting protests and spraying graffiti insulting Turkey's president, as a way of delaying Turkey's ratification Sweden's Nato bid, a Finnish documentary has claimed.

The documentary cites the Dossier Center, a Russian investigative news site, which claims to have been leaked two memos from a Russian intelligence agency discussing possible plans to disrupt relations with Turkey.

"The source was an officer working for Russian security services. I can't disclose the exact agency, but there was a memo that was leaked to us and in that memo it said, 'We should burn the Quran'," Ilja Roždestvenski, Dossier Center's editor, told Yle, Finland's public broadcaster.

He stressed, however, that his team had no evidence that Russian intelligence had been involved in the the Quran burnings carried out in Sweden in the spring and summer of 2023, only that this was something they had previously discussed.

Swedish vocabulary: to suggest – att föreslå