Essential Sweden: Lucia, Christmas goats and bank accounts
In this week's Essential Sweden article, we have our guide to the Lucia holiday, our best Christmas market tips, whether you can lose your citizenship if you've never lived in Sweden, and a look at how your money is protected in your Swedish bank account.
One of Sweden's most famous wintery events, Sankta Lucia, is coming up on Wednesday. Here's our guide to the festive holiday.
There's still time to pick up some gifts for loved ones this year at a cosy Christmas market. Take a look at our list below of the ten best markets in Sweden this year.
Every winter, people around the world turn their eyes to Gävle's Christmas goat, eagerly waiting to see if it survives the Christmas season. Here's a look at some of the most outrageous attempts to destroy the iconic straw goat throughout its history.
Children of Swedish citizens can be eligible for citizenship by descent, but it's important to know the rules for hanging on to your Swedish citizenship, especially if you've never lived in the country.
People in Sweden and across the Nordic region light candles on each of the four Sundays counting down to Christmas. But where does the tradition come from?
Finally, what happens to your money if your bank goes bust? Here's a guide to the rules in Sweden.
