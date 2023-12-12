Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Serious injuries after construction hoist collapses

Several people were injured when a construction hoist fell 20 metres in Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm.

"Four to five people are seriously injured," an emergency control room operator told Swedish news agency TT.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10am on Monday. Investigations to determine the cause of the accidents are under way and the site was cordoned off on Monday, while emergency services checked whether there was a risk of scaffolding collapsing.

Swedish vocabulary: a construction hoist – en bygghiss

Two men held over murder of Milo, 13

Two men held over murder of Milo, 13

Two men are being held on suspicion of killing 13-year-old Milo in Haninge, south of Stockholm, reports Aftonbladet and TV4. The men, who are aged around 25-30 and have been in custody for a week, deny involvement. Milo was found with gunshot wounds to his head in September, one of several victims in Sweden's deadliest month for shootings in four years – described by the police chief at the time as an "unprecedented" wave of killings. The prosecutor linked his death to a gang conflict. The family had reported him missing just a day or two previously. Swedish vocabulary: in custody – häktad

Swedish government and far right to collaborate on infrastructure

The new Tidö cooperation agreement between the three government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats will include the government's upcoming infrastructure bill, the parties write in an opinion piece for business magazine Dagens Industri.

The bill is set to lay out the roadmap for the maintenance and development of Sweden's state-owned roads and railways in the years ahead. Before it is submitted to parliament in 2024, the four parties will agree on general principles and priorities to underpin the bill.

The Tidö Agreement allowed the right-wing Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals to form a government after the 2022 election with the backing of the Sweden Democrats. The parties are currently in the process of updating the agreement to include more policies.

Swedish vocabulary: an infrastructure bill – en infrastruktursproposition

Sweden demands consular access to trial of Swedish diplomat held in Iran

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström on Monday called on Iran to grant the Swedish embassy access to the trial of Johan Floderus, an EU diplomate held in Iran for more than 600 days.

Floderus, who works for the EU's diplomatic service, was arrested on April 17th, 2022, at Tehran airport as he was returning to Iran from a trip with friends.

Tehran has accused the 33-year-old of conspiring with Iran's arch-enemy Israel and of corruption on earth, one of Iran's most serious offences which carries a maximum penalty of death.

"The important thing in this situation is to protect the interests of Johan Floderus and our top priority is to make sure that a Swedish person from the embassy is allowed to be present at the trial so we can make sure that he gets a fair trial," Tobias Billström told reporters, as he arrived at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Swedish vocabulary: a trial – en rättegång