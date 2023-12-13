Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

52 deaths set grim record for Swedish workplaces

Fifty-two people have died in workplace-related accidents in Sweden in 2023, according to the Work Environment Authority, including five who were killed when a construction elevator crashed to the ground at a building site in Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm, on Monday.

That's the highest number of fatalities in any single year since 2013.

Before this week, a total of 11 people died in accidents in the building industry, reports Swedish news agency TT. It has not yet been confirmed which industry the deaths on Monday belong to, as the statistics are based on the person's place of employment.

The five workers' employer has not yet been disclosed, as work to identify the bodies is still ongoing.

Swedish vocabulary: to die – att dö

The season of Sweden's winter vomiting bug is under way

Sweden's Public Health Agency has announced that the season of the winter vomiting bug is upon us.

The agency tracks the spread of virus every year through laboratory statistics and searches on healthcare website 1177.se.

Norovirus, the virus causing the illness, is highly contagious, but can be stopped by practising good hand hygiene. However, most hand disinfectants are not sufficient, so those wanting to stop the spread of the virus are better off washing their hands with soap and water.

There are no exact figures that show how many people tend to catch the bug, as it's not a notifiable disease. But generally, infections start around this time of the year and increase to peak at the end of January or early February, according to the Public Health Agency.

Swedish vocabulary: the winter vomiting bug – vinterkräksjukan

Advertisement

Swedish children's Christmas show sells out after fans of French rap star Jul snap up tickets

Organisers of a Christmas-themed children's dance performance in Kungälv, north of Gothenburg, were left scratching their heads after tickets for their Jul och Kul ("Christmas and fun") event sold out unusually fast – so fast that some of the children's own families were initially not able to get tickets.

But it turned out that the sudden craze for children's dance shows was due to an AI-fuelled misunderstanding.

The tickets had in fact been bought up by fans of French rapper Jul. The event had been picked up by event websites that scrape the internet and automatically list events based on the name of the artist, city and date. Because Jul's name means "Christmas" in Swedish, the rapper had wrongly been advertised to appear at the Kungälv dance show, as local newspaper Kungälvs-Posten was first to report.

Jul, or Julien Mari, is a rapper from Marseille who has sold more than 5.5 million albums. As far as The Local is aware, he does not have any plans to perform in Kungälv this Christmas, but we hope his fans who snapped up the 60 kronor tickets enjoyed the event anyway.

Swedish vocabulary: a ticket – en biljett

Advertisement

What do we know about plans to make a compulsory 'Sweden course' for immigrants?

The government has announced a new plan to introduce a compulsory "Sweden course" for newly-arrived immigrants.

There is already an optional course for newly-arrived immigrants in Sweden designed to make it easier for them to enter the labour market, which provides information on human rights, basic democratic values and how society is organised.

This course, the government argues, is not equal or consistent across different municipalities, and there are no overarching controls to make sure that everyone arriving in Sweden is given the same information.

A new course would be compulsory, as well as cover new topics, such as the role of state authorities in society, the principles of the rule of law, the possibilities for democratic participation and the right to freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

It would, Pehrson said, also have a greater focus on equality, women’s and children’s rights – including honour-based violence – religious freedom and “other basic values in society”.

Swedish vocabulary: Sweden course – Sverigekurs