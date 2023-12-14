Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swedish strike set to hit Tesla's waste collection

The Swedish Transport Workers' Union is threatening to expand its sympathy strike against Tesla by blocking all waste collection from the car manufacturer’s premises in Sweden, starting Christmas Eve.

Around a dozen trade unions have so far launched or threatened to launch sympathy action against Tesla, in solidarity with the Swedish metalworkers’ union, IF Metall, which walked out in October over the company’s refusal to sign a collective agreement for its mechanics.

Transport workers are already blocking Tesla vehicles from being offloaded in Swedish ports, and next week their colleagues in Denmark and Norway will also join the blockade, to prevent Tesla from shipping cars to Danish and Norwegian ports and then transporting them by road to Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: waste – avfall

Unemployment in the finance sector up to eight times higher among immigrants than Swedes

The unemployment rate among foreign-born bank clerks and accountants is eight times higher than among those born in Sweden, according to a new report by finance magazine Finansliv.

For other finance professionals, like auditors, financial analysts and fund managers, the employment rate is more than seven times higher for foreign-born people, and for managers in banking, finance and insurance it's more than six times higher.

The gap between foreign-born and native employees is twice as high in the finance sector compared to the labour market as a whole, Finansliv reports, and the real gap may even be higher. Many finance professionals with foreign backgrounds who are unable to get a job in Sweden get jobs in other industries, meaning that they are not technically unemployed so they are not included in these statistics.

Swedish vocabulary: more than eight times higher – mer än åtta gånger så hög

Teacher in Sweden suspended after 'asking students to plan hypothetical terror attack'

Swedish education chiefs have reported a teacher to the police who allegedly asked students to plot a theoretical terror attack.

The teacher is said to have handed out the assignment at a senior high school in Jönköping municipality in southern Sweden.

“It’s a total lack of judgment. Not to mention we've got a raised terror threat level in this country,” Henrik Natt och Dag, head of education for gymnasium schools (which translates to upper secondary or senior high schools) in the municipality, said in a statement on Wednesday.

School management found out about the incident on Friday and has suspended the teacher without pay pending an investigation.

Staff, students and parents have been informed, according to the municipality.

The teacher himself denies the allegations. According to him, he had asked students to write a letter in protest against such an assignment, he told Swedish public radio station P4 Jönköping.

Swedish vocabulary: were/was asked (to do something) – ombads, from ombe – to ask (to do something)

Zelensky meets Nordic leaders in Oslo in bid to bolster support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with leaders of the five Nordic nations in Oslo on Wednesday, key backers in Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

With the counter-offensive launched by Ukraine in July failing to yield the anticipated results, Zelensky is trying to rebuild support among Ukraine's allies amid growing dissent.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he wished Zelensky "a warm welcome to Norway" and added that Norway would "continue to support the defence of Ukraine".

The Ukrainian president held talks first with Støre before taking part in a meeting with the leaders of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: support – stöd

Liberals call for obligatory Swedish-language classes during holidays for immigrant children

The Liberals, who are in government alongside the Moderates and Christian Democrats, have proposed making it compulsory for newly-arrived children to attend school outside of term time to learn Swedish.

According to Liberal leader Johan Pehrson, who is also the employment and integration minister, many children who would benefit from schooling outside term time decline the offer.

"There are many children who don't attend school in the holidays, but at the time the results of those who turn up are good. We think that there should be an early focus on this, already in elementary school," he added. "We think it will make a big difference."

Schools are currently required to offer extra classes during the holidays from year eight, but it is not obligatory for any students to actually attend classes.

The party said that the proposal will be included in a larger inquiry focusing on education policy which will be announced "soon".

Swedish vocabulary: School outside of term time/classes during the school holidays – lovskola