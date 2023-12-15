Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swedish government's bid to rent prison cells abroad

The Swedish government and Sweden Democrats are launching an inquiry which gets one year to present a draft agreement for other countries to permit Sweden to rent prison places abroad, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer told a press conference on Thursday.

The idea of renting cells abroad was originally presented in the Tidö Agreement, the four-party deal which allowed the three right-wing parties of the government to take office after the 2022 election with the support of the far-right Sweden Democrats in parliament.

All parties except for the Liberals – whose members rejected the proposal at their party conference a few weeks ago – attended the press conference. But according to Strömmer, who represents the Moderates, all four parties are behind the inquiry.

The rented prison places would be used if there's a shortage of cells in Sweden, and for criminals sentenced to deportation. The inquiry will also suggest specific countries, but according to Strömmer, prisons elsewhere in the Nordics and Europe are the intended options.

Swedish vocabulary: a prison – ett fängelse

Biden and Erdogan discuss Sweden’s Nato bid

US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke about Sweden’s Nato application when they met on Thursday, according to a statement from the White House.

“They discussed the importance of strengthening the NATO Alliance, including the importance fo welcoming Sweden as an Ally as soon as possible,” read the statement.

Turkey’s presidential office added in a separate statement that the pair also discussed Turkish wish to buy US F-16 fighter jets. Turkey, who alongside Hungary has been blocking Sweden’s Nato application for over a year, has among other things linked its ratification to a deal on the F-16s.

Swedish vocabulary: to discuss – att diskutera

Labour migrants reportedly among victims of fatal elevator crash in Stockholm

The five people who died this week when a construction elevator crashed 20 metres to the ground in Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm, came from Sweden, Russia, Ukraine and Afghanistan, writes Aftonbladet. Relatives have named one of the victims as Anton Runsvik, 26, from Sundsvall.

The names of the other four have not been publicly revealed and they are still being formally identified, but Aftonbladet reports that there’s much that indicates that one of them was a young man from Afghanistan, who arrived as a child refugee a decade ago.

A Russian national in his 50s, who first came to Sweden in 2011, is also believed to have died. “He loved his work and liked Sweden a lot,” a friend of his told Aftonbladet.

The other two men were from Ukraine, according to the syndicalist trade union SAC.

“We have more than 300 Russian-speaking construction workers among our members. Immigrants are not valued as Swedes when it comes to salary, security or safety. If a Swedish builder earns 200 kronor an hour, an immigrant earns 95 kronor,” Pamela Otarola of SAC Stockholm told Aftonbladet.

Swedish vocabulary: a construction worker – en byggarbetare

Stop-and-search zones should be 'linked to conflict between groups'

Sweden should be able to roll out stop-and-search zones if there's a risk of a shooting or explosion in a certain area, a fast-tracked inquiry concluded on Thursday. The report has been submitted to the government, who will now move forward with the proposal as a bill.

"The risk should be linked to a conflict between groups," report author Karin Erlingsson, legal head of the Swedish Customs Agency, told reporters.

Stop-and-search zones, or visitationszoner as they're called in Swedish, would allow police to stop people in certain areas to search them without there being a concrete suspicion that a crime has been committed – the government's latest move to crack down on gang crime.

Opposition parties have criticised the proposal for singling out specific troubled areas and the government's decision to fast-track the inquiry. The government has previously said it wants to submit a final bill to parliament by February 20th and introduce the new law by March 1st.

Swedish vocabulary: a suspicion – en misstanke

Swedish inflation falls more than expected to 5.8 percent

Sweden’s inflation slowed more than expected in November, new figures show.

The yearly inflation rate according to the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.8 percent in November, down from 6.5 percent in October, according to number crunchers Statistics Sweden.

Inflation measured according to CPIF – the consumer price index with interest rate fluctuations taken out of the equation – also fell, to 3.6 percent, down from 4.2 percent in September.

Swedish vocabulary: consumer price index – konsumentprisindex

In case you missed it: Did Swedish authorities just make it legal to own a unicorn?

No, but Jönköping county governor’s reply to an eight-year-old girl’s Christmas wish list is warming the hearts of a nation, after she issued her with a permit for the mythical creature. The Local spoke to the county governor about how the story has gone viral in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a unicorn – en enhörning