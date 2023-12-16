Advertisement

Cheaper home loans, immigration costs, and plans for a compulsory 'Sweden course'

Published: 16 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 16 Dec 2023 08:25 CET
This week: banks cut rates, the state of Sweden’s democracy, new Pisa rankings, how child refugees have integrated, the ex-Syrian banker behind a successful hummus restaurant, government counts cost of migration, compulsory courses for newcomers, Lucia, Nobel banquet.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Emma Löfgren.

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Economy

Politics

Education

Immigration

Saint Lucia

Nobel banquet

