Cheaper home loans, immigration costs, and plans for a compulsory 'Sweden course'
This week: banks cut rates, the state of Sweden’s democracy, new Pisa rankings, how child refugees have integrated, the ex-Syrian banker behind a successful hummus restaurant, government counts cost of migration, compulsory courses for newcomers, Lucia, Nobel banquet.
You can listen to the episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined this week by The Local's James Savage and Emma Löfgren.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Economy
Politics
- Is Sweden sliding towards autocracy one year on from the election?
- LISTEN: Does Sweden's new coalition deal threaten basic rights?
Education
Immigration
- IN DATA: Why have so many of Sweden's Afghan child refugees got jobs?
- Syrian banker applied for 'over 2,000' jobs in Sweden before creating his own
- Sweden's government calls for investigation into cost of immigration
- What do we know about plans to make a compulsory 'Sweden course' for immigrants?
Saint Lucia
Nobel banquet
