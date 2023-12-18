Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Swedes to spend 500 million kronor less on Christmas

Swedes are expected to reduce spending on Christmas shopping by 500 million kronor as inflation and higher interest rates start to bite, according to the annual forecast from the trade body Svensk Handel.

The trade body expects Swedes to spend 21.5 billion kronor on Christmas gifts this year, down from 22 billion in 2022, when the spend was also down by 500 million.

The drop in purchases was even greater when adjusted for inflation, and Svensk Handel said that as well as being more price conscious, consumers were also choosing to buy presents second hand to reduce costs and minimise their environmental impact.

About 45 percent of shoppers told a survey by the trade body that they intended to buy their presents mostly online, while 33 percent said that they intended to buy locally.

Swedish vocabulary: julhandel - Christmas shopping

Man shot and wounded in Malmö

A man was rushed to hospital in Malmö on Sunday night after he was shot and wounded in the Almgården area.

Police received the first reports of the shots at 11pm on Sunday evening, discovering on arrival that they had shattered the window of an apartment building.

"We found a person with bullet wounds shortly afterwards," Evelina Olsson, from the Malmö police, told the TT newswire.

The area has been cordoned off while a forensic team gathers evidence.

Swedish vocab: att spärra av - to cordon off

Advertisement

Sweden's iron-ore railroad closed until after Christmas after accident

The Malmbanan, or "iron-ore track" railroad, has been closed until the week after Christmas after a train jumped off the tracks, causing significant damage to the infrastructure.

The railroad transports iron ore from mines around Kiruna and Gällivare to the ports of Narvik and Luleå and also serves cities and small towns in the far-north, including the mountain resorts of Abisko and Riksgränsen.

The derailment hapened at Vassijaure, just outside the city of Kiruna, between 5.30pm and 6pm on Sunday evening. The driver of the train was not injured.

Swedish vocabulary: urspårning - derailment

Advertisement

Nordic investors call on Tesla to strike union deal

Sixteen Nordic investors, including Norway's biggest pensions company KLP and the Swedish insurer Folksam, have called on the electric car company Tesla to strike a collective bargaining agreement with unions, threatening to sell their shares in the company if it does not.

In a letter to the company, the investors said they were "deeply concerned over the current conflct in Sweden".

"Tesla needs to stick to the rules which apply in the countries where they operate," Kiran Aziz from KLP told the Swedish public broadcaster SR.

The investors have called for a meeting with Tesla management. Aziz told SR that selling their stakes would be "a last resort".

Swedish vocabulary: att förhålla sig till de regler - to stick to the rules