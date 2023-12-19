Denmark and Sweden to give more armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Advertisement

"The government, together with the Swedish government, has decided to co-finance the donation already underway (of 50 CV90 vehicles) as well as the production of new CV90 infantry fighting vehicles," the Danish defence ministry said in a statement.

The contribution also includes spare parts, ammunition and a multiyear maintenance deal.

Last week, the Danish government proposed a new military aid package to Ukraine worth almost one billion euros ($1.1 billion), a day after a meeting between Nordic leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo.

Before these latest donations, Denmark had provided military aid to Ukraine worth around 20.5 billion kroner and civilian aid of 2.8 billion kroner.