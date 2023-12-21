Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Christmas travellers told to keep an eye on the weather report

If you're travelling in Sweden in the run-up to Christmas, make sure to allow plenty of time, and take it easy on the roads, officials warned drivers.

Yellow warnings of heavy snow are in place in central Sweden in the days ahead, and other parts of the country may also get snow.

"It will continue to snow on Saturday, especially on the east coast. And then northern Norrland will get a new wave of snow on Sunday," Charlotta Eriksson, meteorologist at Sweden's weather agency SMHI, told the TT newswire.

Most road accidents in Sweden however tend to happen on the way home after the Christmas holiday, not on the way there.

"You can only speculate about why, but one might suspect that people are keen to get home quickly. The return journey is a necessary evil and people want to shorten it," Bengt Olsson, a spokesperson for the Swedish Transport Administration, told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: an accident – en olycka

Sweden's far right now polling higher than the government

The Sweden Democrats are now bigger than the three government parties together, according to the latest poll by DN/Ipsos.

The conservative Moderates get 15 percent – their lowest rating since Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson took over as leader of the party in 2017 – and the Christian Democrats and Liberals get 3 percent each. Their far-right backers, however, get 24 percent.

The Social Democrats remain the largest party with 35 percent. If an election were held today, they together with the other three parties that make up the centre-left bloc would receive 53 percent of the vote.

DN/Ipsos interviewed 1,705 people for the poll between December 5th and 17th.

Swedish vocabulary: a poll – en opinionsundersökning

Advertisement

Sweden hopes to reach inflation target without further interest rate hikes

Sweden's Riksbank believes it will reach its target of two percent inflation without raising the interest rate again.

"Hopefully, the return to the target will be achieved through a relatively mild slowdown in the economy. This is, of course, our ambition," said Riksbank governor Erik Thedéen in a speech at the Carnegie bank.

Inflation fell more than expected in November, and the Swedish krona has strengthened from its record low against the euro.

"But if there is one of the lessons I have learned from this turbulent period, it is that forecasts can be wrong. It is therefore still important to follow developments to see how they affect the economic outlook and inflation prospects and to adjust monetary policy accordingly," said Thedéen.

Swedish vocabulary: a target – ett mål

Advertisement

Social Democrat leader: Sweden's stricter migration rules here to stay even if we win

Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson has told Expressen in a new interview that the country’s tight immigration rules will remain in place even if the Social Democrats win the next election.

“Strict migration will remain in place if there's a change of power. It is obvious, and it’s going to have to remain firmly in place for a very long time to come. The Swedish people can feel safe in the knowledge that Social Democrats will stand up for a strict migration policy,” she said.

All of the other three opposition parties – the Greens, Centre and Left – are in favour of more open migration policies. Asked what now separates the Social Democrats from the Sweden Democrats on immigration, Andersson insisted there was still a clear dividing line between the two.

“The Social Democrats’ stance is clear. Strict migration: Yes. Racism: No. That’s a very important distinction compared to the Sweden Democrats,” she said.

Swedish vocabulary: strict – stram