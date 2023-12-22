Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Trains to Copenhagen Airport resume in wake of Storm Pia

Anyone catching an early flight from Copenhagen Airport this morning will be relieved to know that trains from Sweden to Denmark have started running again, after they were cancelled on Thursday evening as Storm Pia swept in across southern Sweden.

The storm is expected to subside on Friday, but allow plenty of time for travel as there may still be knock-on delays.

There is a risk that flights from Copenhagen Airport could be delayed or cancelled, but the airport urged passengers to arrive at the airport as usual and contact the airline if the flight is cancelled.

The Öresund Bridge was open to cars on Friday morning, but vehicles sensitive to strong winds were recommended not to travel across the bridge.

Several weather warnings are in place for southern and central Sweden in the days leading up to Christmas, including mainly wind in the south and mainly snow in the rest of the country. The weather could affect traffic on Friday and Saturday, so keep up to date with the weather alerts.

Swedish vocabulary: an early flight – ett tidigt flyg

Hopes deflate for bankrupt Swedish helmet startup Hövding

Once one of the shining innovation stars of the Swedish startup world, bicycle helmet Hövding on Thursday filed for bankruptcy after the Consumer Agency banned their Hövding 3 helmet.

“The Swedish Consumer Agency has pushed an innovative Swedish tech company that saves lives into bankruptcy,” Hövding board chairman Joel Eklund told Swedish news agency TT.

The Consumer Agency last week made a temporary ban on all sales of Hövding 3 permanent, arguing that its airbag had not been tested properly and failed to inflate in some cases where an accident happens slowly. It said the helmet did not meet the standards for safety equipment.

“No helmet can completely protect in all situations, but our assessment is that Hövding 3 doesn’t protect cyclists at all,” its acting consumer ombudsman told TT at the time.

A Swedish court on Thursday paused the sales ban pending a ruling, but Hövding said that the damage caused to the company in revenue as well as reputation had already been too great.

Released in 2011, Hövding made global headlines thanks to its design, popular among fashion-conscious urban cyclists. Instead of the usual helmet, the folded-up airbag was to be worn around the neck and was designed to launch when the bike rider’s movement simulated a crash.

Swedish vocabulary: a helmet – en hjälm

X warns users of Swedish newspaper’s ‘unsafe’ Tesla investigation

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet has hit out at communications app platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after it marked links to its investigative report into Tesla “potentially spammy or unsafe”.

X is owned by Tesla-founder Elon Musk.

Aftonbladet’s report links child labour in mines on Madagascar can to the electric car manufacturer. It reports that Tesla’s US factories have received 51 documented deliveries of micas – a mineral used in for example electronics – from two Chinese companies that buy minerals from the mines.

The report has been shared on X, but when you click you get a pop-up that warns you that the link may for example contain malicious or spammy links, or violent or misleading content.

“X has so far refused to respond to our attempts at contacting them,” write Aftonbladet’s managing editor Karin Schmidt and acting publisher Martin Schori in an article demanding answers from X.

“Everything we’ve received is what looks like an automated response: ‘Busy now, please check back later.’ Later, even other Aftonbladet articles have been branded with the same warning message. For a company that says it cares about protecting free speech, that’s not good enough.”

Swedish vocabulary: child labour – barnarbete

Swedish minister faces no-confidence vote over 'irresponsible' climate plan

Sweden's climate minister is facing a no-confidence motion after announcing a long-awaited climate plan which critics claim contains few of the concrete measures needed to meet 2030 emissions targets.

"The Green Party cannot have confidence in a climate minister who is pushing through shock increases in emissions," Daniel Helldén, the party's joint leader, told Aftonbladet after the plan was announced on Thursday. "They are quite deliberately pushing responsibility for the future out into the future. Those who are going to have to deal with the consequences are ordinary Swedes and our businesses."

"This is irresponsible and unacceptable," agreed Rickard Nordin, the Centre Party's energy policy spokesperson.

Pourmokhtari announced the plan alongside Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at a press conference on Thursday.

"The core of this climate plan is energy policy and an increase in energy production," she said, claiming that the plan contains 50 new measures aimed at reducing emissions. "I am convinced that this plan will set Sweden on the right course."

Swedish vocabulary: irresponsible – oansvarigt