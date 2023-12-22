Weather LATEST: Christmas travel chaos and blizzards as Storm Pia batters Sweden

Advertisement

Sweden's national weather agency SMHI has issued alerts for several parts of Sweden.

An orange warning of high water levels is in place for the south-western coast, with the sea expected to reach "very high levels on Friday".

There's a yellow snowstorm warning in large parts of Götaland, Gotland and Svealand – southern and central Sweden, including Stockholm.

And in the Gävle region, that warning is upgraded to orange, with 20-25 centimetres of snow set to fall.

Be prepared for traffic chaos and public transport cancellations and allow plenty of time for travel.

Travellers from Copenhagen Airport on Friday morning were presumably relieved to find that trains from Sweden to Denmark had started running again, after they were cancelled on Thursday evening.

There are however several bus routes and trains that remain suspended in southern Sweden, and travellers are advised to check public transport operator Skånetrafiken's website before setting out.

There is a risk that flights from Copenhagen Airport could be delayed or cancelled, but the airport urges passengers to arrive at the airport as usual and contact the airline if the flight is cancelled.

The Öresund Bridge is open to cars on Friday morning, but vehicles sensitive to strong winds were recommended not to travel across the bridge.

The storm is expected to subside over the course of the day.

