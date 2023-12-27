Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Turkey's foreign affairs committee approve Sweden's Nato application

A key committee in the Turkish parliament on Tuesday gave the greenlight for Sweden's Nato membership, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country's accession process in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sweden's Nato bid had been stalled for months amid opposition from Turkey and Hungary and recently it was further complicated after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked it to Ankara's request for F-16 fighter jets from its ally the United States.

On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament's foreign affairs committee approved the measure.

"The protocol (on Sweden's Nato accession) passed the committee," opposition CHP party lawmaker Utku Cakirozer, a member of the foreign affairs committee, told AFP after the vote.

The move paves the way for a vote by the full parliament, where Erdogan's ruling alliance holds the majority of seats. It was not immediately clear when it would be.

Swedish vocabulary: a membership – ett medlemskap

Meteorologists warn of traffic chaos tomorrow

A low-pressure front moving in across southern Sweden on Thursday could lead to wind, rain and snow – and traffic chaos, as people start heading back home after the Christmas holiday, warn meteorologists from Sweden's national weather agency SMHI.

Temperatures are expected to stay low on Friday and Saturday, potentially with further snowfall.

It's not yet clear what kind of New Year's Eve is in store for Sweden, but there is a chance it could be snowy and chilly.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

Sweden's famous Christmas goat survives through Christmas, sort of

The city of Gävle’s giant Christmas goat, which has become famous for its tendency to fall victim to arsonists more years than not, this year survived through the main days of Christmas – barely.

This year, its biggest enemy turned out to be birds.

The extremely wet weather Sweden suffered in July and August meant that an unusually large amount of grain was left on the straw out of which the goat is made. Irresistible, thought a flock of jackdaws, who spent the holidays feasting on the straw and bit by bit pulling the goat apart.

Now, little more than a skeleton remains of the goat. You can watch it live here.

Swedish vocabulary: straw – halm