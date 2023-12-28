Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Snow and ice warnings across central Sweden

Sweden's state forecaster SMHI has issued warnings for heavy snow across large parts of central Sweden, with buses cancelled in Dalsland, Strömstad, Uddevalla and Vänersborg.

Snow is forecast for most of Götaland -- the western part of central Sweden -- and also in Östergötland, Närke, parts of Sörmland, Gävleborg, Härjedalen and the south of Jämtland.

In the east of Svealand, including Stockholm, the agency has issued a warning for black ice on the roads as snow is followed by rain on Thursday afternoon.

A "deep and widespread low-pressure zone" is forecast for New Year's Eve, bringing snow and winds across the centre of the country and causing "really dangerous conditions", according to the agency.

Swedish vocabulary: ishalka - black ice

No Turkish decision on Nato before mid-January

After the Turkish parliament's foreign policy committee approved Sweden's Nato protocol, it now requires a vote in the main parliamentary chamber.

But that will not happen until mid-January at the earliest as the parliament is now on recess, Sweden's public radio broadcaster, SR, has reported.

Swedish vocabulary: en omröstning - a vote

Social Democrats report Busch and Pourmokhtari to parliamentary committee

Sweden's Social Democrat opposition has reported Energy Minister Ebba Busch and Climate Minister Romina Pourmokhtari to the parliament's Committee on the Constitution for the way the government replaced the General Director of the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority last spring.

Nina Cromnier was made to step down in May even though her term was supposed to extend until 2025. As there was no suggestion that Cromnier had failed to fulfil her duties, the Social Democrats want the committee to investigate whether the law on public appointments was properly followed.

Swedish vocabulary: offentlig anställning - public appointments

Social Democrats call for Sweden to campaign for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Sweden's Social Democrat opposition have called for Sweden to push for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, as Israel continues to bomb the Palestinian area.

"The UN's Secretary-General has tweeted that four out of five of those who are currently hungry in the world are in Gaza right now. That means that the need for a ceasefire is acute," the party's leader, Magdalena Andersson, said, calling on the government to push for a pause in the fighting.

She said that Gaza was otherwise facing a "catastrophe of starvation".

Andersson said she also wanted the government to push for sanctions against the leaders of both the Hamas terror organisation and the Israeli settler movement.

Swedish vocabulary: svält - starvation

Swedish mortgage providers expect lower rates in 2024

Swedish house-owners and prospective house-owners can expect mortgage rates to drop slightly in 2024 from current rates of around 5 percent, economists from mortgage provider SBAB and Nordnet have told the TT newswire.

"The worst is behind us," said Frida Bratt, savings economist at Nordnet. "If you expect a return to 1-1.5 percent, your hopes are way out of whack, but we are going to see somewhat lower rates."

Robert Boije, chief economist for the state-owner mortgage lender SBAB, said he expected inflation to return to the Riksbank's 2 percent target during the year, opening the way for the bank to begin to reduce the key interest rate.

"I believe that the Riksbank could reduce the rate next year, but it's uncertain if it will be one, two or three reductions," Bratt said. "You can probably expect a total reduction of between 50 and 75 points."

Swedish vocabulary: bolåneräntor - mortgage rates