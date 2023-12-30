Sweden In Focus Paywall free
What were the stories that defined Sweden in 2023?
This week we look back at the biggest news stories in Sweden in 2023, from quran burnings and a heightened terror threat to Nato wrangling, the King's jubilee, and new income requirements for work permit holders.
You can listen to the episode here:
Or you can listen on these platforms:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined for the review of the year by all our regular panelists: James Savage, Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Politics
Nato
Terror threat
Gang violence
Salary threshold
King's jubilee
