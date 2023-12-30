Advertisement

What were the stories that defined Sweden in 2023?

Published: 30 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023 08:18 CET
What were the stories that defined Sweden in 2023?
This week we look back at the biggest news stories in Sweden in 2023, from quran burnings and a heightened terror threat to Nato wrangling, the King's jubilee, and new income requirements for work permit holders.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined for the review of the year by all our regular panelists: James Savage, Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren.  

Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:

Politics

Nato

Terror threat

Gang violence 

Salary threshold

King's jubilee

More

