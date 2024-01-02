Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Sweden set for freezing cold week as big chill bites

Northern Sweden is bracing for -40C this week, but temperatures are set to drop across the country, with national weather agency SMHI issuing yellow and orange warnings for southern Sweden.

Train company Vy which operates the Norrtåg trains between Kiruna and Luleå in the far north cancelled trains between the cities on Tuesday, while warning of likely cancellations on Wednesday and maybe even later in the week. No replacement buses will be called in due to the cold.

In the far south of Sweden, SMHI warned of wind and snow between Wednesday and Thursday. It said “large amounts of snow” were expected to fall over north-eastern Skåne and Blekinge.

Swedish vocabulary: snow – snö

New Year's Eve police report: 'Violent crimes, vandalism and drunkenness'

Police in western Sweden reported an “incredible mess of a New Year’s Eve with above all violence, vandalism and drunkenness”, with incidents reported in several other parts of Sweden, too.

In Gothenburg, four people aimed fireworks at an apartment block. One woman was hit in the face, but wasn’t injured, A balcony was also hit, causing a fire, reports newswire TT.

In Kristianstad in southern Sweden, fireworks were aimed at emergency services while they were putting out a car fire at 10pm. In Örebro, central Sweden, police were called out to a fast-food restaurant shortly after 1am after fireworks were set off inside the restaurant.

In Filipstad, a man in his mid-30s blew several of his fingers off while handling fireworks just before midnight. A police car dispatched to the scene drove him straight to hospital.

Swedish vocabulary: fireworks – fyrverkerier

Stockholm-bound flight makes emergency landing after passengers fall ill

An SAS flight between Málaga and Stockholm had to make an emergency landing in Copenhagen the night before New Year’s Eve, after several passengers and crew members took ill during the flight.

One passenger told the Aftonbladet newspaper that her fingers turned blue and she struggled to breathe. Several others of the around 140 people on board reported similar symptoms and nausea.

After examining the aircraft, SAS believes that the mysterious symptoms were caused by drops of deicing fluid that ended up in the ventilation system, but it is continuing to investigate the incident.

The crew members who fell ill were said to have recovered later on Sunday.

Swedish vocabulary: nausea – illamående

Swedish property market falls as we bid goodbye to 2023

Property prices fell 1.5 percent in Sweden in December, according to mortgage bank SBAB and property site Booli. The price of detached homes fell 1.4 percent and apartments 1.7 percent.

Since the property market’s peak in the spring of 2022, property prices have fallen 16 percent in total, although most of the drop came in 2022, with a comparatively moderate downturn in 2023.

“Considering large interest rate hikes and high inflation, property prices in Sweden showed great resilience in 2023. Price decreases over the last four months are almost cancelled out by price increases in spring,” SBAB chief economist Robert Boije said in a press statement.

SBAB believes that the property market will start to recover in 2024.

Swedish vocabulary: a property market – en bostadsmarknad

