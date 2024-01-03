Weather For Members
IN PICTURES: Sweden shivers on coldest day in years as big freeze hits
Temperatures in Sweden dropped far below zero on Wednesday. Here's what it looked like when snow blanketed the country.
READ ALSO:
Snow piled high along the roadside in Vittangi, some 75 kilometres east of Kiruna, Sweden's northernmost city. Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson/TT
Another 20 centimetres of snow was set to fall in parts of the Stockholm region on Wednesday. Pictured here is an already snow-covered Solna, just north of the capital. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Several traffic accidents were reported on Wednesday. This truck went off the E6 motorway at Landskrona in southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Snow-covered cars in Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Temperatures are set to stay below freezing across Sweden until the weekend, and then edge upwards. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
What's the weather like where you are? Send your Sweden snow pictures to The Local at [email protected] and let us know if we're allowed to share them with readers.
Comments
See Also
READ ALSO:
Snow piled high along the roadside in Vittangi, some 75 kilometres east of Kiruna, Sweden's northernmost city. Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson/TT
Another 20 centimetres of snow was set to fall in parts of the Stockholm region on Wednesday. Pictured here is an already snow-covered Solna, just north of the capital. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Several traffic accidents were reported on Wednesday. This truck went off the E6 motorway at Landskrona in southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Snow-covered cars in Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
Temperatures are set to stay below freezing across Sweden until the weekend, and then edge upwards. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
What's the weather like where you are? Send your Sweden snow pictures to The Local at [email protected] and let us know if we're allowed to share them with readers.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.