IN PICTURES: Sweden shivers on coldest day in years as big freeze hits

Published: 3 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 3 Jan 2024 14:31 CET
Temperatures dropped to -39C in Vittangi in the far north of Sweden on Wednesday. Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson/TT

Temperatures in Sweden dropped far below zero on Wednesday. Here's what it looked like when snow blanketed the country.

Snow piled high along the roadside in Vittangi, some 75 kilometres east of Kiruna, Sweden's northernmost city. Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson/TT

 

Another 20 centimetres of snow was set to fall in parts of the Stockholm region on Wednesday. Pictured here is an already snow-covered Solna, just north of the capital. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

 

Several traffic accidents were reported on Wednesday. This truck went off the E6 motorway at Landskrona in southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

 

Snow-covered cars in Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

 

Temperatures are set to stay below freezing across Sweden until the weekend, and then edge upwards. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

 

What's the weather like where you are? Send your Sweden snow pictures to The Local at [email protected] and let us know if we're allowed to share them with readers.

