Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Up to 30 centimetres of snow set to fall in southern Sweden

Swedish weather agency SMHI has issued a yellow warning for blizzards in Stockholm and the southern regions of Skåne, Halland, Blekinge and large parts of Småland on Wednesday.

The warning is upgraded to an orange alert in eastern Skåne and Blekinge, where up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in some areas between Wednesday and Thursday.

At least parts of the Stockholm region might get 10-20 centimetres of snow.

The big freeze hit Sweden this week, with temperatures in some northern parts dropping as far below zero as -41.4C, causing trains between Luleå and Kiruna to be cancelled for safety reasons.

Temperatures are expected to slowly edge upwards when the weekend arrives.

Swedish vocabulary: a blizzard – en snöstorm

Swedish King ‘understands’ Queen Margrethe’s abdication decision

Queen Margrethe’s surprise abdication news after 52 years on the throne of Denmark left Danes in shock – and Swedes wondering when their own king, her cousin, might hang up his crown.

“The King has great respect and understanding for Queen Margrethe’s decision to hand over the throne to Crown Prince Frederik,” royal spokesperson Margareta Thorgren told the TT news agency in a written statement.

Margrethe’s retirement has reignited a debate about whether the King should retire and leave the kingdom to his overwhelmingly more popular daughter, Crown Princess Victoria. He has previously told media that his plan is to continue until he dies, which tends to be the tradition in Scandinavia.

“Even traditions are changeable,” said Thorgren, but also said that Sweden and Denmark aren’t comparable just because they’re both Nordic countries and that Margrethe’s decision to step down would not change the way the Swedish King views his role.

Swedish vocabulary: a king – en kung

Teacher gets job back after ‘terror homework’ allegations

A teacher in Jönköping who was suspended after accusations he had asked students to plot a theoretical terror attack as part of an assignment, has returned to his job with a formal warning.

He will get his suspended salary paid out retroactively, reports public broadcaster SVT.

The teacher argued that he had not asked students to plan a hypothetical terror attack. Instead, he had asked them to write about why such a homework assignment would be inappropriate.

“We investigated the matter and then different viewpoints emerged,” the local authority’s head of education, Henrik Natt och Dag, told SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: homework – hemläxa

Fewer new businesses started in Sweden

Fewer new businesses where started in Sweden in 2023, new statistics from the Swedish Companies Registration Office, put together by business software firm Visma Spcs, shows.

A total of 62,969 new businesses were registered last year, a decrease of 15 percent compared to the year before and the lowest figure in the past decade. In 2014, 62,372 businesses were founded, reports TT.

High interest rates, inflation and energy prices have affected small business owners in the past year, says Visma Spcs, with the construction industry in particular bearing the brunt of the downturn.

Swedish vocabulary: a business – ett företag