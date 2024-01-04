How is the snow affecting travel in Sweden?

Advertisement

Trains and buses

The two arguably worst hit regions are the far north and the far south.

Several bus lines and trains remain cancelled in the northernmost Norrbotten region due to temperatures dipping below what is considered safe. Temperatures are still around -30C in northern Sweden, or even down to -40C the closer you get to the western mountain range.

This includes bus 20 and 100 between Umeå, Skellefteå, Piteå, Luleå and Haparanda, buses between Kiruna and Pajala, Luleå and Pajala, Arjeplog and Piteå and many more. Trains between Luleå and Kiruna are also cancelled, with no replacement buses servicing the route.

You can get a full list of cancelled routes in Norrbotten from public transport operator Länstrafiken Norrbotten.

Several buses are also cancelled in Västerbotten, which is home to the cities of Umeå and Skellefteå. Here's a full list.

In Sweden's southernmost region Skåne, the problem was a snowstorm rather than low temperatures. Several trains and buses are cancelled in the region, including trains between Malmö and Simrishamn, Malmö and Trelleborg and Eslöv and Helsingborg. There are no replacement buses, due to the weather conditions.

Traffic is expected to resume at some point on Thursday or Friday, but expect knock-on delays.

You can get a full list of cancellations, which includes the majority of regional buses, from Skånetrafiken.

Stockholmers and Gothenburgers may object, but traffic is comparatively less affected in Sweden's two biggest cities. That said, there are still plenty of delays and cancelled public transport due to the weather. Keep up to date via Gothenburg's Västtrafik and Stockholm's SL.

If you have any questions about other parts of Sweden, please ask us in the comments and we'll try to answer.

Advertisement

Road

The roads are covered in snow and ice in nearly all of Sweden at the moment, so wherever you are, make sure you're well prepared before setting out, even if you're only driving a short distance. Traffic accidents due to the weather have been reported in several regions.

Being prepared means making sure your car is equipped with winter tyres, preferably studded. You should pack blankets or warm clothing in case you get stuck or break down, and maybe bring some food and drink, and a shovel in case you get stuck and need to get the car out.

Once you're on the road, drive slowly, keep a significant distance between you and the car in front, and avoid breaking or turning abruptly. Even if there is no visible ice or snow, be aware that there may be icy patches.

Advertisement

In Skåne, police are warning people to avoid driving anywhere at all, unless you have no other choice. Up to 1,000 cars were stuck on the road between Hörby and Kristianstad overnight for, in some cases, as long as 20 hours, after drifting snow brought traffic to a standstill.

You can keep up to date with road conditions on the Swedish Transport Administration's website. The symbol of a yellow circle with a red outline means a road is closed, while the yellow triangle with an exclamation mark inside means some sort of traffic alert. A road marked in red alerts drivers to difficult road conditions, and a road marked in blue means that you're basically driving on a thick layer of ice.

It's also a good idea to check the weather report before heading out.

Do you have any questions about the weather in Sweden? Post them in the comments and we'll try to answer.