Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Up to 1,000 cars stuck as snow showers blast Sweden

Up to 1,000 cars were left stranded for hours on the E22 road between Hörby and Kristianstad in southern Sweden as a blizzard battered the country, with the Armed Forces dispatched to help people evacuate their cars and deliver food and water to those who were still stuck.

Some were stuck in their car for 12 hours or more, reported Swedish media.

Police, emergency services and snow ploughs worked through the night to assist stranded drivers, including cutting open the median strip barrier separating the lanes to help ambulances get through. Some people needed assistance with health issues, including diabetes.

On Thursday morning, some cars had been able to leave, but police reported at 5.30am that a large number of people were still stuck in the snow, and urged people in Skåne to stay home today and not head out on the roads unless they absolutely have no other choice.

It may take until noon before the E22 road is cleared.

At least 145 traffic accidents were reported in the southern policing region on Wednesday.

Swedish vocabulary: to be stuck – att sitta fast

Swedish pumps run dry after drivers fill up on cheaper diesel

The price of one litre of diesel fell four kronor in Sweden at the start of 2024, due to a government decision to cut the reduction mandate for diesel. The reduction mandate obliges fuel suppliers to blend in a certain percentage of biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As a result people have been lining up to refuel, with some petrol stations reporting that their pumps briefly ran dry. Circle K increased its sale of diesel by around 70 percent on January 1st, reports news agency TT, although the demand curve has flattened slightly since then.

The ruling Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats promised in the 2022 election campaign to cut the price of petrol by 5-6 kronor and the price of diesel by up to 10 kronor. Critics of the bid argued that the actual price cut at the pumps would be more modest than that, and that a lowered reduction mandate would lead to a significant rise in Sweden's greenhouse gas emissions.

Swedish vocabulary: reduction mandate – reduktionsplikt

Did you lose a million-kronor watch in Stockholm at New Year’s?

An Audemars Piguet watch worth around half a million was handed into the police’s lost-and-found office after New Year’s Eve, with TT reporting they’ve been trying and failing to find its owner.

The luxury piece, which according to police would cost around 2.6 million kronor if you bought it new, is said to be genuine and not a fake, and officers were pleading to the owner to get in touch.

It was found on January 1st on a street in central Stockholm.

If you believe it’s your watch, you should get in touch with police at 114 14 and be able to state its serial number, show a receipt, or anything else that proves you are its rightful owner.

Swedish vocabulary: a watch – en klocka (or more specifically wrist watch, ett armbandsur)