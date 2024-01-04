Advertisement

Emma Löfgren
Published: 4 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 4 Jan 2024 11:33 CET
Tell us: What's the weather like where you are in Sweden?
Military vehicles were called out to help up to 1,000 cars stranded in a queue in southern Sweden overnight. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Have you been stuck in southern Sweden's 'snow queue' overnight, or are you enjoying the warmth of your home? Share your stories with The Local.

