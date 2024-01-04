Weather Paywall free
Tell us: What's the weather like where you are in Sweden?
Have you been stuck in southern Sweden's 'snow queue' overnight, or are you enjoying the warmth of your home? Share your stories with The Local.
Please share your comments in the survey below. If you can't see the survey, click this link.
Comments
See Also
Please share your comments in the survey below. If you can't see the survey, click this link.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.