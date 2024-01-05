LATEST: Flights grounded and trains cancelled in Sweden's cold snap

Advertisement

Northern Sweden

In the north of the country, where the problem is extreme cold rather than snow, trains have been cancelled north of Vännäs-Riksgränsen since January 2nd due to the cold weather. The following stations are affected:

Gällivare C, Kiruna, Sjisjka, Kaitum, Fjällåsen, Nattavaara, Murjek, Boden C, Sunderby sjukhus, Notviken, Luleå, Abisko Östra, Abisko turiststation, Björkliden, Låktatjåkka, Vassijaure, Katterjåkk, Riksgränsen, Älvsbyn, Bastuträsk, Vännäs, Tvärålund, Vindeln, Hällnäs, Jörn, Kalix Västra, Haparanda, Lycksele and Storuman.

No replacement buses will be called in due to the cold, according to train company Vy, who run the Norrtåg services in the north of the country.

“There aren’t any vehicles that are allowed to run in minus 35, the temperature at the moment, so we’re doing it for passengers’ safety,” Vy business manager Christer Berglund told TT newswire on Monday evening.

LIFE IN SWEDEN'S BIG FREEZE:

Travellers have been advised to rebook their tickets for a later date or have them refunded.

On the Örnsköldsvik-Umeå-Vännäs line, trains were still running on Friday, although delays and cancellations to some services are possible due to the cold weather. This affects the following stations: Vännäs, Vännäsby, Umeå C, Umeå Ö, Hörnefors, Nordmaling, Husum, Örnsköldsvik N and Örnsköldsvik C.

Advertisement

Sweden’s Transport Administration advises travellers to contact their train company for more information on affected services.

Buses in Norrland have also been severely affected by the cold, including all buses on the Norrlandskusten line linking Umeå, Skellefteå, Piteå, Luleå and Haparanda.

Taxis are also affected in some areas.

Finally, those planning on catching a flight from Luleå and Umeå in northern Sweden should be aware that the weather left flights from both airports grounded on Thursday and Friday, according to TT newswire. This is due to the fact that the antifreeze used to de-ice the planes is only approved for temperatures above -33C, meaning that it can’t be used in the current weather.

Southern Sweden

Further south, where the temperature is warmer but still below freezing, snowfall earlier in the week is still causing issues. The train service between Hässleholm and Lund is experiencing delays and some cancellations due to a signal failure combined with the snow.

This could affect the following stations: Höör, Kalmar C, Nybro, Emmaboda, Lessebo, Hovmantorp, Växjö, Alvesta, Älmhult, Osby, Hässleholm, Sösdala, Tjörnarp, Stehag, Eslöv, Örtofta, Stångby, Lund C, Klostergården, Hjärup, Åkarp, Burlöv, Malmö C, Kristianstad C, Önnestad, Vinslöv, Triangeln, Hyllie, Ystad, Svarte, Rydsgård, Skurup, Svedala, Oxie, Karlskrona C, Bergåsa, Ronneby, Bräkne-Hoby, Karlshamn, Mörrum, Sölvesborg and Bromölla.

Local transport company Skånetrafiken are running fewer trains between Eslöv and Höör, and a number of bus lines are affected, including the 470 between Hörby and Höör, the 553 between Vittskövle and Kristianstad, the 554 between Kristianstad and Äsphult and the 556 between Huaröd and Tollarp, all with no current information on when they will be running again.

Again, you can check the relevant transport company for more details on your specific journey.

Advertisement

Central Sweden

The rest of the country, including the major cities of Gothenburg and Stockholm, appears to have got off comparatively lightly in the recent cold spell, with weather-related delays to trains, underground trains and trams less serious than in other parts of the country.

Having said that, the situation locally does vary – especially in more rural areas – so make sure you check the details of your route before you travel to make sure you can get wherever you need to go.

If you're planning on driving, make sure you're prepared in the case of delays, although hopefully you won't be stuck on a snowy motorway for 20 hours like this truck driver The Local spoke to.