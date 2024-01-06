Sweden In Focus Paywall free
What's coming up in Sweden in 2024?
This week we take a look at the stories likely to shape Sweden in 2024, from politics and Nato to minority rights, Eurovision, and the economy.
You can listen to the episode here:
Host Paul O’Mahony is joined for the preview of 2024 by all our regular panelists: James Savage, Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren.
Here are links to some of the stories we discuss:
Politics
Nato
Eurovision
Immigrant rights
Economy
