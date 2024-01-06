Advertisement

What's coming up in Sweden in 2024?

Published: 6 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 6 Jan 2024 11:28 CET
What's coming up in Sweden in 2024?
Sweden in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we take a look at the stories likely to shape Sweden in 2024, from politics and Nato to minority rights, Eurovision, and the economy.

Host Paul O’Mahony is joined for the preview of 2024 by all our regular panelists: James Savage, Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and Emma Löfgren.  

