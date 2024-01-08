Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

'There could be war in Sweden': Civil Defence Minister

All Swedes need to act now to boost the country’s resilience in the event of war, Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin told an annual conference on defence held at the Sälen ski resort.

“Many have said it before me, but let me do so in an official capacity, more plainly and with naked clarity: There could be war in Sweden," he said, urging everyone from business managers and heads of local authorities to civilians to “get moving” sooner rather than later.

"Civil defence is not primarily a theoretical exercise. Awareness must be translated into practical action. Measures that actually raise the threshold," he said, adding that anyone who hasn’t started is already falling behind. "If there is one thing that keeps me awake at night, it is the feeling that things are moving too slowly."

The minister said that Ukraine met the full-scale Russian invasion with “all-out resistance”, and emphasised that being “good enough” tomorrow is better than perfect in five years.

Swedish vocabulary: resilience – motståndskraft

Sweden’s national terror threat remains high

Sweden’s terror threat level remains at at four on a five-point scale. It was raised from three to four last summer, but Charlotte von Essen, the head of Sweden’s security police, told the defence conference in Sälen, that the security situation isn’t likely to improve much in the near future.

“Sweden is still seen as a priority target among violent Islamists. The threat comes both from lone actors and from groups who could be controlled by foreign actors,” Swedish news agency TT quoted her as saying.

Far-right extremists and “anti-state” radicals also pose a threat to Sweden.

“Troubled times are exploited by violent extremists to spread mistrust, not least online, which could influence lone actors to go from threats to action,” said von Essen.

Swedish vocabulary: mistrust – misstro

What’s the weather forecast after the cold snap?

Sweden had two consecutive isdygn – a period of 24 hours, or in this case 48 hours, when temperatures do not edge above freezing anywhere in the country – over the weekend.

Älvsbyn, west of Luleå in northern Sweden, had the coldest temperatures at -33.4C, and Skillinge in south-eastern Skåne was the warmest place with -1.2C, according to weather agency SMHI.

They were Sweden’s first isdygn of the season, and the first since 2021, when four in a row were recorded during a cold snap, reports TT. But that won’t happen this time, as temperatures are already rising.

The weather is set to get milder mid-week, and then colder again by the weekend. But probably not as cold as last week. According to SMHI, southern Sweden can expect temperatures of around freezing and -5C, and northern Sweden around 10-15 degrees below freezing.

A light pillar could be seen in Stockholm on Saturday morning thanks to the cold weather. It's a halo phenomenon caused by the sunlight reflecting on ice crystals in the air.

Swedish vocabulary: cold – kall