Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sweden’s Supreme Commander: Not insured against having to fight for what we believe in

Micael Bydén, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, showed pictures of bombed buildings in Ukraine when he addressed the audience at the annual “Folk och Försvar” defence conference, held at the Sälen ski resort.

“This is what it looks like when life is turned upside down. Do you think this could be Sweden?” he asked, continuing that “the answer to that question determines everything” – such as urgency, funding, attitudes and decisions when it comes to boosting Sweden’s defence.

“It’s the end of comfort as we know it. The changing world requires more of us,” he said.

His speech came a day after Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin sparked a stir when he told the conference on Sunday that “there could be war in Sweden”, meaning that the country’s over 200 years of peace does not automatically protect it from war.

“If it didn’t shake things up before, if you didn’t understand before how serious the situation is, if these are the decisive words – then [Bohlin’s comments] were pretty good,” said Bydén, reiterating that everyone in Sweden has a responsibility to step up in the event of a crisis or armed conflict.

He added that Russia’s reduced military capacity due to its war on Ukraine, and the fact that Sweden hopes to soon become a Nato member, did not make his words any less crucial.

“We are safer within the defence alliance, but we are not insured against having to fight for what we believe in,” said Bydén.

Swedish vocabulary: a war – ett krig

‘Considerable’ avalanche risk in Swedish mountains

There’s a “considerable” risk of avalanches in the Västra Vindelfjällen and Södra Lapplandsfjällen mountains, according to the site Lavinprognoser. At Västra Vindelfjällen, people are warned not to be on or below steep slopes and at Södra Lapplandsfjällen they advise against steep skiing.

There’s also a “moderate” risk of avalanches at Södra Jämtlandsfjällen and Västra Härjedalsfjällen. The avalanche risk at Kebnekaisefjällen and Abisko/Riksgränsfjällen has not been assessed.

Lavinprognoser is the national avalanche information service in Sweden.

Swedish word of the day: an avalanche – en lavin

Temperatures rise 50C in northern Sweden in less than a week

Some of the areas that were the coldest in Sweden last week are now the warmest in Sweden, after temperatures rose by up to around 50C in the space of no more than a few days.

SMHI’s Kvikkjokk-Årrenjarka weather station, which saw its coldest day since records began in 1888 when it recorded -43.6C between Tuesday and Wednesday last week, was the second warmest place in Sweden overnight between Monday and Tuesday this week with +7.3C.

No public warnings about the quickly rising temperatures have been issued. In theory it could lead to flooding, as melting snow causes water levels to rise, but SMHI said there were no signs of that.

“But you could imagine that it may lead to more difficult frosty roads where they have been ploughed, and some melting snow,” SMHI meteorologist Sofia Söderberg told newswire TT.

Swedish vocabulary: cold – kall

Fact check: Who’s right in Sweden’s migration blame game?

In a surprise New Year's attack, the opposition Social Democrats last week accused the ruling Moderates of bringing in the laws that led to unsustainably high levels of migration to Sweden, calling for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to apologise and be "self critical".

Do they have a point? The Local’s Richard Orange takes a look at what the statistics reveal.

Swedish vocabulary: a law – en lag