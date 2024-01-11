Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Macron to visit Sweden at the end of January

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Sweden later this month on King Carl XVI Gustaf's invitation.

The two-day visit will begin in Stockholm on January 30th and conclude in Skåne, southern Sweden, on January 31st.

Macron will be accompanied by his wife, Brigitte Macron, as well as a French delegation of law-makers and representatives from the world of business and culture.

"The State Visit will further strengthen and promote the longstanding, broad and excellent relations between Sweden and France. It will also provide an opportunity to enhance cooperation in the areas of innovation and green transition, trade and investment, as well as defence and security in our neighbourhood," reads a press statement issued by the Swedish government.

Swedish vocabulary: excellent – utmärkt

Proposed: Ten-year plan to protect Jewish traditions in Sweden

A new inquiry suggests measures which could make it easier to lead a Jewish life in Sweden, with a ten-year national strategy starting 2025.

Report author Maria Arnhold highlights widespread anti-Semitism as the biggest obstacle to living in Sweden as a Jewish person.

She proposes, in the report submitted to Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand, that the strategy tackle obstacles to observing kosher law, attending Jewish schools, maintaining your Jewish identity when living in a care home for the elderly, taking Jewish holidays off, or circumcising boys. The strategy should also ensure that Jewish culture and Yiddish can be passed on to future generations.

Swedish vocabulary: Jewish – judisk



Former Foxtrot gang member reportedly shot dead in Iraq

A previous senior member of the Foxtrot gang, Mustafa Aljiburi, has been shot dead in Iraq, report several Swedish media.

Aljiburi, also known as "Benzema", was previously close to Rawa Majid ("The Kurdish Fox"), the leader of the Foxtrot network, reports Swedish public broadcaster SVT. But ever since Majid was reportedly arrested in Iran, Aljiburi has been trying to start up his own gang.

"We are aware of information that a Swedish citizen is said to have died in Iraq," the Swedish foreign ministry told TV4 Nyheterna.

Three Swedish citizens are being held on suspicion of the shooting, reports Svenska Dagbladet, citing unnamed police sources.

A conflict between Majid and his former right-hand man, Ismail Abdo, sparked a wave of fatal shootings and explosions last year.

Swedish vocabulary: dead – död



Former Syrian general to face trial in Sweden over alleged war crimes

A former Syrian general is set to face court over allegations he participated in war crimes committed in Syria in 2012.

Mohammed Hamo, 65, who lives in Sweden, is accused of having participated in the call for indiscriminate strikes in and around the cities of Hama and Homs between January 1st and July 20th, 2012, which local Swedish newspaper Nya Wermlands-tidningen was first to report.

The strikes were carried out by air and land without distinction – as required by international law – between civilian and military targets, the indictment, seen by the AFP news agency, states.

They also failed to respect the principle of proportionality to achieve the military goal sought, prosecutor Karolina Wieslander said. Hamo, given his role at the time, is accused of being complicit in these crimes.

Swedish vocabulary: a court – en domstol